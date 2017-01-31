Shock event! Trump's Muslim ban just a preamble to creation of greater chaos

What Bannon has done dramatically with the blanket ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries is creation of a shock event; shock events destabilize a society. The impact of Bannon's appointment on National Security Council is far reaching to materialise the breakdown they envisage.

White supremacist Bannon on politics has said on record: 'I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.'

He is a Nazi sympathizer and a misogynist who scripts dangerous conspiracy lies. America is being played! Trump is a puppet in the hands of the likes of Bannon.

George W Bush refused to allow his political team anywhere near the NSC. Secretary Gates was livid when Axelrod sat in once.

Trump has replaced America's highest ranking officer General Joseph Dunford with a white racist radical and brought in a pro Nazi symbol who has written articles about "black crime" as a replacement of CJCS on NSC. NSC run by a radical is a mega disaster in making.

Steve Bannon is the man that Bloomberg once named as 'the most dangerous political operative in America' in October 2015. He is now the most powerful unelected official this nation has ever had, all without any Senate hearing or confirmations.

Bannon is to Trump what Cheney was to Bush. Bannon has absolutely no experience of governance or credentials but only as a radical activist. He would constantly rant on his site about the Jewish Conspiracy, the Lizard People and the Leftist Free Mason New World Order.

Pretty clear why he's in charge and Trump is just the means for Bannon to achieve his end. To create a shock event! This is a helpful context today from historian Heather Richardson, author of To Make Men Free: A History of the Republican Party :

"I don't like to talk about politics on Facebook -- political history is my job, after all, and you are my friends -- but there is an important non-partisan point to make today. What Bannon has done dramatically with the blanket ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries is creation of a shock event; shock events destabilize a society. Such an event is unexpected and confusing and throws a society into chaos.

People scramble to react to the event, usually along some fault line that those responsible for the event can widen by claiming that they alone know how to restore order. When opponents speak out, the authors of the shock event call them enemies. As society reels and tempers run high, those responsible for the shock event is to achieve their real goal, a goal they know to be hugely unpopular, but from which everyone has been distracted as they fight over the initial event. There is no longer concerted opposition to the real goal; opposition divides along the partisan lines established by the shock event."