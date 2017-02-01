Analysis: Why Pakistan and other Sunni states escape Trump's

As a preamble to my replies to questions posed by some, I would first like to ask everyone to kindly have a big heart to digest the truth, which is bitter and not in line with the prevalent nonsensical discussion that goes on. I am sure this will not sit well with many but it needs to be said most articulately without any omissions.

I can very well understand the frustration of some Pakistanis who are rather distraught at why their nation was not among the upper top tier of the presently censored 7 nations. They are worried on what possible good they have done to escape the inauspicious reputation.

1. "Was it a Danda (stick) of Trump?"

This is only partly true though you all may not accept it, but the fact is there is a huge change in strategy since the change of CNC by the way Obama administration had three months before, which demanded this action. I wrote about this a few weeks back. His wings have been clipped much before the inauguration. Though actual action happened today. Please kindly know your facts:

Since the change of the military command, the wings of LeJ (Lashkar-e-Jhangvi) were clipped. Raheel's departure resulted in the new ‘Bajwa’ doctrine which is focused on the 'enemy within' - he is a keen student of history. The present command structure is engrossed on penetrating threats from within. Not only Hafiz recently, but LeJ Ishaq second in command with four others were eradicated. So have been the wings of big Dawood. He has been asked to leave. His assets are all frozen in UAE. Masood Azhar has been detained. This is a change of heart once the command changed. Let’s say it is danda of Trump, so? Instead of getting itself bombed to extinction, isn’t it sensible to avoid doing what has been most wrong?

2. "Is it not the Cowardice and spinelessness of command to cave in?

Do you all want that Pakistan should fakely dangle their precarious strategic assets like Ahmadinejad used to do or Saddam? And let's be honest, when Republicans wanted our tail to wag for Taliban we wagged accordingly; if Republicans want our tail to wag differently, so be it. Yes, we sell ourselves to the highest bidder but what is harmful about that? Nations with false pride get themselves bombed. The others have oil, they can afford to rebuild; we don't and can't, we will be grounded for years.

This is pragmatism that Saddam, Gaddafi or Assad did not have, neither Iran until they reversed the course last year and signed a nuclear deal -- from slogans of ‘merg ber Amerika’ (Death to America) to deal with them as the counterparty.

If Iranian revolutionaries ate their own slogan for the sake of pragmatism, why can't Pakistan then dance to the tune of pragmatic policies? they did exactly that post 911 and saved the nation from Baghdad and Kabul debacles, so did Tehran by signing the nuclear deal which was essentially logical. It is not about stats of 'zero people from seven nations has ever attacked the USA', it is far deeper.

Musharraf did exactly that and listened to the masters voice post 911. Mullah Omar abstained and got his nation wrecked. So did Saddam. He could have left Kuwait City and sat in Jahra and avoided the war. Every weak nation should listen to the all-encompassing threats of bigger nations to avoid carpet bombing.

What you call cowardice is diplomacy that has helped us over 70 years of existence. We want a status quo in the Middle East to be maintained. The proposed strategy of envelopment and creation of the vacuum in the Middle East by Iran is under a severe test.

Trump knows his limitations as far as army invasions are concerned; they have not been able to defeat ISIS after 2 years of relentless bombing. The strategy is to carry a big stick and try to use it as little as possible.

3. "Why Iran is included and Saudi-Egypt and Pakistan are not yet?" It is because of Iran’s destabilising regional activities!!

Despite extraordinary efforts of diplomatic exclusion recently, the very reason exclusion did not materialise and we are not fragmented and broken like Yugoslavia is, much to everyone's annoyance, 'the Machiavellian turnabouts' to please the super powers for one, and two, maintaining a Sino-American Axis alive (now that even Putin has become a part of it). Trump does not have a practical anti-ISIS policy in the Middle East without the Sunnistan states - Saudi, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan. He cannot bomb all of them and he cannot defeat 1.4 billion into submission; no one has bombed the Middle East more than the USA in last 16 years, but the situation has only produced more extremists not less. He will ask for Saudi help to move forward and that he has done.

All these Sunnistan countries are active allies of US army. They have been partners in this war against terror since 911. The military commands meet very often. Soldiers are stationed in KSA, as are they in UAE and in Egypt with close collaboration in AfPak. Now to equate these active relationships with those nations who are not allied is an issue. Bin Laden's ultimate twin towers were Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Everyone wants peace, status quo, and to stop these urges of 'export of revolution' from Dhahran to Bahrain to Houthis, every pocket of Iranian leaning dogma is heavily encouraged to stir trouble. To be fair, no one has dealt these pockets the way the Sunni majority of Syria was uprooted and cleared. In contrast, Bahrain Shiites were compounded yes, but not pulverised; neither were they in Dhahran; but Houthis are fully financed by Iran. If this idea of the export of revolution is not put to rest as is the idea of revenge of Islam's oldest schism, we will see things getting worse. This hate has to end; peace needs a chance with the change of hearts and mutual accommodation. The internecine wars of Islam have to be put to an end.

Much as Wahabbism is not inclusive and vile, so is the determination of the faithful ayatollahs to bring it down, but little do they care that they will create a mammoth Homs. Who will fill the vacuum? The saddest part is the mind of a liberal who has not seen an Arab in his life yet fails to see the active conduct of the Iranian clergy to destabilise the region, and continues to believe in the story that every Syrian of Homs, 7 million refugees, were Daesh. This is the reason why Obama originally marked these countries.

When the warm waters were contentious after the Russian invasion of Afghanistan, we were a proxy of Jihad for the USA; now it is a different world. Warm water access has been guaranteed to Russians and the dream of the Tsars is fulfilled. Yes - that jihad of Afpak was futile but it served US interests of containment of USSR, helped bring down USSR politburo and the freedom of satellite east European states from the yoke of USSR and the fall of the Berlin war. What was then a small bill! But...

We were only a pawn. Once their objectives were achieved we were all left to settle and nurse our own wounds. But in a full circle of karma, in the vacuum of Afghanistan, OBL planned with KSM the ill-fated 911. Americans ended up back in Afpak and consequently Iraq with a $5 trillion ticket to nurse. Wars are not a small bill ever; they extract a price. But US politicians, by leaving Afpak and ignoring the lessons that Charlie Wilson highlighted, finally had to pay the dues and are still paying in Afpak. Though Afpak war expedited the end of USSR and the Cold War and the price is huge for all the players for such collateral benefits.

What options did we have where geography put is in the middle of wars? What's wrong with that kind of practicality to change the course of strategy for national interests? Today's Islamic radicalisation is the result of our obsession with that Jihad. We ended up paying for our adventures like USA and USSR did.

There is no way we could afford to be thoughtless like Gaddafi's Lockerbie, silly like Saddam's Marshlands, invasion of Kuwait, invasion of Iran and Kurds, or imprudent like Assad to devastate his own country to stick to the tyrannical family rule. There is a sensibility in our chaos. There is a reason why Hijaz Cairo Islamabad-Istanbul have not ever been bombed by foreign forces, like Baghdad and Damascus or even Tehran was red ringfenced until the nuke treaty - the reason being a pragmatic attitude that has kept them out of harm's way. If Iran can be pragmatic, so should we and everyone else to avoid being the target. Yes, this is the reason why so far these nations are not included in the ring of sanctions or wars.

It will be catastrophic if these nations like Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia throw away their pragmatic permanent alliance with the west and start encircling each other, or create new confusion tipping the precarious Middle-eastern strategic balance.

KSA power vacuum designed and perpetrated by Iran and its allies is a serious issue with the West. You may see differently but everyone knows who is behind Syrian assault. Since most of us hate to prescribe to the puritan version of Islam and we are unable to criticise the scriptures, 'Saudi/Salafi critique' is quite handy for every liberal Pakistani. It is a two-way street of hate that has created this new threat of sectarian war. I refuse to acknowledge that OBL was born in a vacuum of hate; the birth of OBL and attack on the Grand Mosque were Sunni extremist reactions to the Islamic Shiite revolution of Iran. I wish Sistani quietism was adopted instead of Vilayat-e-faqih and Takfir that had devoured any chance of peace between the two main sects of Islam. And I have written this several times. (Go to some of my articles.

Both these two theocracies are cancer in the region but what can we do? Until Islam's lost and belated renaissance is fully reinvigorated and evolves over next 50 years, and tolerance become a currency, until then we need to maintain the status quo with minimum loss of life and without a new Holocaust being reenacted. We need to learn our lessons without drawing any more blood-feuds, neither Shiites can be all decimated nor Sunnis, why can't we accept that to live in this world peacefully we need to accept everyone as equal human beings and respect the areas of influence as designated by our history and make life here important and stop the emphasis on afterlife and its unending eternal lust.

Peace between Shiite and Sunni worlds, by brokering a settlement on the boundaries of the influence of Shiite and Sunni Islam, is the top need of the day. Regrettably, one party is ready the other is not. This is the main issue. Ask Sisi, Erdogan, Nawaz or Raheel why a settlement can't be negotiated. Ask the Saudis how many overtures have been made to Iran for peace and maintaining boundaries. It is the urge and fulfilment of the export of Islamic revolution to the other side of the Gulf beyond Zagros. That is the real tragedy. Go ask Raheel! He tried to broker a peace.

You may not have noticed but the seven sanctioned nations are the ones within the area of Iranian influence. Iran is hugely trying to bring down Saudis and Boris Johnson warned Iran to stop this play. Iran allies from Syria-Iraq Houthis are all on a short notice. Therefore, it is far deeper than what's made out in a one-liner. Takfiris or not, the destabilisation process that Iran was undertaking has been called out. Now, this is not a Takfiri thought but a reality check and you all better understand the undercurrents of why we have not been ticked so far.

A pragmatic nation changes course when the milieu changes. It would be foolish to act like Saddam or Gaddafi, and Iranian Ayatollahs showed the world a pragmatic approach of rollback once threatened with bombing. There is no need to get bombed for the false pride of possessing nukes; getting ourselves bombed to extinction is a foolhardy course and we all need to learn from Saddam-Gaddafi-Assad lessons.

I very recently heard the Army Chief of staff of Britain a few weeks ago who had maximum praises for the Waziristan operation. The west needs a war-hardened army to control the AfPak border region and maintain peace, and Pakistan also provides backdoor channel diplomacy with Peking. Much as you may think of it as Pakistani cowardice, this is what diplomacy and politics are all about.

The strategy in the region is to have a big thaw. Everyone, China, Russia and others are urging a new alignment with Indo-Pak, and Iran will be joining too, as they have shown some flexibility to make viable the treaty of Amasya that settled the boundaries between Sunni and Shiite Islam between Ottomans and Safavids.

On the coexistence of the subcontinent, I am more hopeful. India and Pakistan are on the verge of a huge breakthrough post UP elections that will be enormous. The two leaderships are now on the same page if SC decision does not derail anything. There is a reason why the surgical strike was nonchalantly reserved on a low burner and no one in Pakistan categorically countered the narrative; they wanted to open a new chapter.

I try my best to think and write without any bias and inclination. Praised and loved by every Zaidi, Abedi and Rizvi for my "open mind" when I write against Sunni/Wahhabi radicalism but the moment I talk about Iran's design of Shia domination or its persecution of minorities I am vilified and abused. The very people make a noise in support of the Ahmadis in their country, but the suffering of Bahais under the regime's cruelty is forgotten.

The same goes for liberals who never having met a Saudi are the most venomous towards them refusing to see their political pragmatism. Regretfully we self-professed liberals are far more conservative, myopic and prejudiced. We subcontinent Muslims follow the puritanical Aurangzeb Islam the most; it was Maududi who exported his thought to Syed Qutb and Banna; "Milestones" was written on the motivation of Maududi and Maududi got it from the Salafis of India, Ibn Tamiya's Takfir was revived from Salafis of Deoband. Muslim Brotherhood considers Abu Ala Maududi of Hind/Pakistan as their real teacher. We practice an Islam that is far different than the desert Islam.

Yes, Saudi millions are poured into building Pakistan's mosques/madrassas but it comes from the Quranic injunction on rewards in "jannah" for this noble deed, as does every puritanical soul in our country, because there is no Quranic injunction to build hospitals or schools and this is why the health and education parameters are so poor in our country. But if Saudi money flows in so do Iranian millions.

Shiites have a very focused determination to overthrow the Saud dynasty but what then? Imagine Mecca and Medina under duress like Baghdad and Damascus or Tehran, what will happen to this world? What are their plans? Who will fill the vacuum post-Sauds? There has never been a government in KSA peninsula post Ottomans. They controlled Hijaz but the rest was Rub'ul Khali. It will become exactly like Homs. I can see the emergence of the largest Daeshland with no one in control, and a permanent devastating schism between the two sects. This war of control of Peninsular Arabia and its encirclement is the greatest threat that Muslims face. To avoid chaos let's leave this obsession of overthrowing what is presently a fickle balance. Vilayat-e-faqih is as destructive as Takfir, they are two evil daggers that will tear the Islamic world asunder.