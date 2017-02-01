Why did Paris fall in 6 weeks in the WW 2? What went wrong?

Fall of Paris is very enigmatic to me, I have read about it a lot, your link has highlighted the soft belly of France that Field marshall Manstein exploited. I have studied it and have been to Ardennes twice.

Last night I was reading it - trying to answer the subtle difference between the first and the second attack in the two world wars, that why Paris did not fall in the first whereas what Germans could not achieve in 4 years they achieved in six weeks from 10 May 1940, German forces defeated Allied forces by mobile operations and conquered France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, bringing land operations on the Western Front to an end until 6 June 1944.

On 22 June, the Second Armistice at Compiègne was signed by France and Germany, which resulted in a division of France, whereby Germany would occupy the north and west, Italy would control a small occupation zone in the south-east and an unoccupied zone in the south, the zone libre, would be governed by the officially neutral Vichy government led by Marshal Philippe Pétain. This led to the end of the French Third Republic. France was not liberated until the summer of 1944.

The panzers through the Ardennes did it!! It just perplexes me how could French concentred on building a defensive Maginot line that remained unused. And why they failed to think of attack through the Ardennes, therefore I went and saw. 1893 Marshal Schlieffen made the plan to deflower Belgium impartiality and they did it twice. In the World War I, the plan called for a squeeze attack through the Netherlands and Belgium.

Manstein felt that Schlieffen plan in the WW2 would fail to wipe out the enemy as in the First World War leading to the only fractional accomplishment and inconclusive ditch conflict. His “sickle cut" delivered Paris, no one thought that the Panzer divisions attack through the wooded hills of the Ardennes was possible, no one would have expected them there. Manstein sickle cut attack through the woods of the Ardennes cut off the French and Allied armies in Belgium and Flanders.

He then established bridgeheads on the River Meuse and rapidly drive to the English Channel. On 13 May, the first German forces emerged from the Ardennes near Sedan, on the River Meuse. In a two-day battle, the Panzers crossed the river, despite some surprisingly stiff resistance from the second-class French defenders, and near-suicidal attacks by Allied aircraft. With the bulk of the Allied forces fighting in Belgium, there was little to stop the German forces as they sliced across the Allied supply lines.

The German spearheads reached the English Channel on 20 May. The second act of the Battle of France began on 5 June, with the Germans striking southwards from the River Somme. The Germans launched a major offensive in Paris on 9 June, and on 13 June Paris was declared an open city, as the French government fled to Bordeaux. The first German troops entered the French capital on 14 June, little more than a month after the campaign began.

Manstein's proposal also included a second push going around the Maginot Line, which would allow the Wehrmacht to force any imminent self-protective line much more south. This unqualified achievement came as a comprehensive amazement to the Germans, who barely had risked to expect for such a result. Most generals had fervently resisted the plan as being much too dangerous; Count Ciano said much later that "victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan", and 'Fall Gelb' was owned by Hitler himself who declared 'Manstein Plan' as the brainchild of his military genius. Hitler praised Von Manstein with these words: "Of all the generals, with whom I spoke about the new attack plan in the West, Manstein was the only one who understood me!"