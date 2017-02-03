Debunking Trump's myth of "America's trade deficit"

Trump's trade deficit myth is a prejudiced, completely nonsensical theory.

The USA runs a massive wealth creation surplus with the open world trade! This trade deficit nonsense harped by Trump is just a minuscule part of the story. It is based on prejudices and selective out of sync analysis. This idea that China and Mexico are running a huge trade deficit with America is effectively a misnomer. Yes, deficit on purely a trade basis, but on global sales and revenues of Fortune 500 US companies, the US is creating huge wealth through which it can pay for the deficits without impacting its currency.

This year’s global Fortune 500 marks the 62nd running of the list. In total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $12 trillion in revenues, $840 billion in profits, $17 trillion in market value, and employ 27.9 million people worldwide. The growth of Chinese business is the most striking feature of the 2016 Fortune Global 500 list, with more than 100 of the world’s biggest companies now headquartered in China. Only the United States has more companies on the list, which ranks companies on the size of their revenue.

The problem is that American companies' foreign subsidiaries sales are not reported as part of the 'US export data figures' of America. As it should not be. Though trade figures look anaemic, wealth created through global openness is rarely discussed by these close-minded ultra-nationalists.

This is one of the main reasons how US companies have accumulated US$2.5 trillion outside waiting to be repatriated to the US. The global reach of the US and how market wealth creation benefits the US economic juggernaut are rarely discussed as trade figures are easy to dangle in the face of Chinese and Mexicans.

For example, when AAPL announces earnings the stock jumps up 6.9% but this is based on global figures and is not reflected in the trade numbers. Apple report and financial results Q1 2017: Apple sold 78.29 million iPhones in Q1 2017, generating revenue of $54.378bn. Both figures are up 5 percent in the same quarter a year ago. They were not sold in the USA - they were sold to the entire world and everyone who uses Apple contributes to generating revenue. This global revenue creates market capitalisation and ensures American prosperity.

McDonald's global sales are not part of US trade exports, but America benefits the most through their wealth creation as profits are part of US and result in wealth creation through higher market caps leading to wealth creation for everyone mainly ensuring US investors' prosperity. When Mark Zuckerberg is said to be $50 billion-plus worth, it is Facebook's “global reach of eyeballs”, they don’t mean 325 million Americans; FB market value is based on 1.9 billion users. Bill Gates's wealth is a reflection of the global reach of MSFT, not the US alone so is Amazon's and Berkshire's NPV.

So how can Trump be so insular and oblivious, and so naive not to understand this connection? They keep beating the drum about trade deficits but that results from the kind of low paying manufacturing jobs that Americans over years have exported. This is not the age of manufacturing anymore. They imported high paying jobs.

We went through Stone Age, that ended. We went through Iron and Bronze Ages, those ended; similarly, we are beyond the Industrial Age; it is the Age of intellectual prowess that the US has a total hold on. Silicon Valley created market capitalization of $4 trillion, America is judged based on that wealth – this is the reason for its stability, why investment goes to America, this is how America finances its debt, this is why US dollar never goes down despite adding $9 trillion in debt in the last eight years, and oil and commodities are traded in dollar for its creative stability. The only problem is that Americans spend far too much on wars, as Ali Baba Chairman said, US$14.3 trillion were spent on wars; it should have been spent on building infrastructure in the Midwest.

Trump has no idea – destroying the balance of Mexico and China and turning them into “bogeymen”, by destroying free trade in the world will lead to a catastrophic situation. The trade deficit is only one indicator they capitalise on, what about the market capitalization which actually defines the wealth creation possibility of a nation. And that is how America is able to issue paper without creating hyperinflation which the Weimar Republic could not. The idiots around Trump that deny globalisation are too dense to see that globalisation is the source of America’s economic and financial strength. They are unable to see that US companies like MSFT, Amazon, FB, Google’s immense market cap is based on their global customers and every customer of say McDonald's or Dunkin Donuts or Burger King, Starbucks depend on American products, even Chilies in India cannot use their own spice but rely on Tabasco, and most of the earnings don’t go back to America; the sales and profits of subsidiaries are not part of America’s trade figures.

What AAPL makes in Ireland is part of S&P earnings but are not shown as exports. $2.5 trillion assets are owned by US companies abroad which create opportunities. America extracts 8-10% of everyone’s consumption power. Even advertising revenues, generated from Google, FB and other social media sites, are huge but Google Europe does not appear as part of US’s export numbers. If you take Fortune 1000 companies and account for their sales, add it to the trade figures, it might indicate a surplus that America may be running.

Trump’s position on China/Mexico trade deficit does not take into account the massive wealth creation, global reach and openness provides to the USA, his blinkered prejudiced approach is a disaster. Why should he destroy America’s customers and create walls in the world? The truth will be out, let’s hope it’s not too late for damage control.