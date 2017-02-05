What is the salient feature of wealth creation?

In response to the question: "Sir, how can any nation become an engine of wealth creation? Please answer me in detail this concept of wealth creation on an individual basis too, it is very interesting. I want to become rich like Mark Zuckerberg."

The wealth of a modern society is no longer reliant on natural resources, industrial production; it is a knowledge-based scientific service economy and if the human capital is not geared to service such a transformation, a nation or an individual will remain stuck in poverty.

I continue to learn everyday and my obsession is lifelong learning, this has made me a happy contented man; alongside I try to place some small creative bets. This my understanding and mantra of wealth creation.

If we learn and make learning a lifelong obsession, our nation will be rich and we will be rich; it is the knowledge and skill of a human being’s attitude to apply new knowledge on their own. Bigotry and narrow-minded and Trump-like blinkered approach will make any nation poor or an individual poor. The intransigence and opportunism are the main reasons he faced six bankruptcies. He created his wealth through the playing of the game of Chapter 11. He is an old school shark.

In the new economy, opening doors to people of wisdom and creativity helped the vast creation of wealth, not slamming them shut. There is a reason that many commodity-rich nations have only one kind of wealth - money, but money is a consumable commodity, it finishes or devalues; it is knowledge which is the real currency in today's age. Since the oil/commodity rich nations lack the knowledge, they are stuck at the lower level of human capital development.

A key source of wealth creation for a nation is a well-read human resource base that is tolerant, that provides catchment areas for a constant intake for the high demand of scientific and technological research. Knowledge leads to creativity and innovation then leads to value creation. Knowledge will translate into value creation. Don't look at the success of the likes of Gates, Zuckerberg, Bezos, Buffets, these are extraordinary examples; if you are able to be creative enough and have enough morsels to be happy enough you are rich. These are amongst the 8 people who own the same wealth as the poorest 3.6 billion people, but they created it out of nothing. They put their knowledge to wealth creation. Richness is not having billions, it is contentment and sharing your mind with others. They all do it and they all share their wealth with charities, and live a very simple life.

The history of the American economy so far is one of boundless changes and alterations, and of men and women of ambition, quest, and brain. This universally open scientific and technological research in Silicon Valley leads to breakthroughs and creates the ‘Biggest Wealth Creation in US History’ -- this is why this era is known as the gilded age of tech oligarchs. Founders of five of the largest tech companies made record billions.

A man must use his mind take a risk and leverage his current created wealth albeit experience to form new wealth. Painstaking parents make an excessive contribution to the human capital formation by training children to be knowledgeful and productive, mothers today are the key capital creators in contemporary societies.

Wealth is created by and morally belongs to the specific creator. Look at the story of Robinson Crusoe he was weary of frustrating effort to catch fish with his hands he turned a tree branch into a spear, increasing his daily catch but would Friday who never believed in making a spear, appropriately protest that Crusoe has received an "unfair distribution" of fish? We need to be on the road of enquiry and meaningful discovery all the time.

Please read the story of ‘Richard Branson,’ in Fortune, for instance, got his start selling record albums out of the back of his car. The albums? The money he made by selling them? His property. Branson used that money to implement his ideas for making records cheaper, phones more user-friendly, air travel less annoying. He didn't grab a bigger piece of some socially produced pie any more than Crusoe did: he brought new wealth into existence.

In the knowledge economy if you are not learning enough or applying yourself respectably, you will drop back. The wealth gap is widening as the wealthy grow wealthier; they have a greater ability to put money into investments such as stocks and bonds, while middle- and lower-earners are left spending most of their income on necessities such as food and rent.