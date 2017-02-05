Why we no longer live a caveman existence

If humans are the only species who pay to live on Earth, what's wrong with that? As cave age man we didn't pay, but we lived very menially. Our fellow minor species lower down the food chain are those who don't pay and have created no boundaries. Birds, shoals of fish and pack of animals cross borders without visas, they treat the world as one.

Our boundaries and our 'stupid defence from our own' is the chief liability that man has created to defend himself from the evils of his own species. On the brighter side, our 'nests' defy the nature, we live unlike other species mostly in a regulated environment, even a basic nomadic hut saves its residents from the vagaries of the heat and cold of nature, for that man needs to pay in kind. Unlike polar bears, we don't go in hibernation, rather we use the earth 24/7. Cave man living was nothing to embellish or bark about, we had a life span of 25-35 years just a mere few hundred years ago.

With few exceptions, we are hovering at 32,000-34,000 days today, the exponential rise of the average human lifespan is startling. Just two-thousand years ago, the average life expectancy was less than 20 years or about 5,500- 6000 days. Our ancestors were 'down and out' even before our today's legal drinking age. Bacteria, plagues, predators, accidents, extremes in weather and the lack of a reliable food source meant humans led short, dirty, brutal animal like existences. That is if they survived birth at all. Infant mortality rates ranged from 400 or 500 deaths per 1,000 live births in the 18th century, while we see only seven per 1,000 today. In 1796, life expectancy hovered around 24 years. A hundred years later it doubled to 48. In our modern world of air conditioners, hand washing and booster shots, one has a good chance of living 75 years, which is the world average.

We pay but we are not harpooned, or savagely killed or eaten by our fellow predators. If we love our fellow beings we will be perfect sentient beings. Once we stop killing each other we will stop killing of all other lower cerebral creatures. We pay because we don't end up like sardines, or the penguins or the dolphins or the white Sharks, hapless and targeted. Our existence is the result of our systems, we just need to refine our mutual respect and love of each other, and we will be home dry.

"Out, out, brief candle! Life's but a walking shadow" William Shakespeare