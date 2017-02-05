A must-read: Colin Evans's 'Great Feuds in History'

The other day I was reading Colin Evans's ‘Great Feuds in History: Ten of the Liveliest Disputes Ever.’ It is a must read for anyone who wants to know how clashes lead to self- annihilation.

His book covers most of the personality clashes, but two clashes I have written a lot on are blood feuds that have extended over centuries between the sons of 'Isaac and Ishmael' and the feuds from the North of Indian subcontinent - the invasions of Ghaurs and Ghazans that led to a thousand years of despoiling of the Indian subcontinent.

Spanning five hundred years of political rivalry, spiritual conflict, and ancestral discord, here are ten fascinating true tales of ambition, greed, jealousy, passion, and fear that are as gripping and meaningful today as they were in their own turbulent times.

In Great Feuds in History, Colin Evans puts us in the middle of ten of history's most significant struggles — high-stakes personal conflicts that had a lasting impact on the societies around them and on generations that followed.

Queen Elizabeth I versus Mary, Queen of Scots

English parliament versus King Charles I

Aaron Burr versus Alexander Hamilton

The Hatfields versus the McCoys

Joseph Stalin versus Leon Trotsky

Roald Amundsen versus Robert Scott

The Duchess of Windsor versus the Queen Mother

Bernard Law Montgomery versus George Patton

Lyndon B. Johnson versus Robert F. Kennedy

J. Edgar Hoover versus Martin Luther King Jr.