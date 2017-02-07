Is Trump's presidency revival of the Third Reich?

'How many judges do you think resigned in the Third Reich? Three.'

When he [Trump] demeans the judiciary there is a purpose behind it. The 'so-called judge' was appointed by George Bush and had a 99-0 vote of the Senate. When a president demeans his judiciary he betrays his oath to protect and safeguard the constitution; he embarks on a fascist agenda. The judiciary has to stand up to this xenophobic ultra-nationalist demagogues.

I promote love and have always done so. But I decided to think like Bannon - a man who has promoted conspiracies and hate all his life ends up with the biggest lottery -- the Oval Office, sitting next to the president as chief strategist. He will do what he had promised to do (read his site).

Picture: Fascism: Roland Freisler (centre), president of the Volk Court (People's Court), gives the Nazi salute at the trial of conspirators in the July 1944 plot to kill Hitler (Operation Valkyrie). Under Freisler's leadership, the court condemned thousands of Germans to death. Berlin, Germany, 1944.

The Third Reich was evoked as a police state when 'arbitrary arrests and imprisonment of political and ideological opponents in concentration camps became free of judiciary.' Nazis reinterpreted 'protective custody' Schutzhaft in 1933, and that led to police power which became independent of judicial controls. Bannon by raising the hurdles wants to reach this point.

I see no difference between Bannon's agenda and Hitler's. The court system in Nazi Germany was an example of the meandering course of Hitler’s efforts to reshape government institutions to suit his interests. Despite the lenient treatment he had received from sympathetic Weimar-era judges during his assault and treason trials, Hitler had claimed to want to annihilate the German judiciary and replace it with pure, National Socialist courts. https://www.google.co.uk/…/2…/11/06/the-nazi-judiciary/amp/…

A single terror attack will encourage them to suspend the basic rights and evoke mass hysteria. They will point to judiciary 'invalidation' as the cause of the attack. Terrorists and extremists are delusional easily provoked mad dogs; and all these actions are high level provocations to start the 'clash of civilisations.'

All this activity within two weeks is to raise the terror chatter. Letting them do something foolish so that their political objectives can be achieved. This is a very dangerous phase I am witnessing. I have never supported a conspiracy ever, but here I am in Bannon's mind and reading him.

Emergency actions! They want higher temperatures and hate for few home grown terrorists to go crazy. Ultra-nationalists like Bannon are setting a trap to start the next stage of divisiveness and internecine war between people.

I was reading today how fascists like Bannon and Osama bin Laden work; they multiply hate. They encourage terror so that 'the big war' can start. OBL's real twin towers were fall of KSA and Pakistan -- control of Pakistan and petrolistan to evoke doomsday. Terrorist attacks now will be the best 'propaganda for Bannon' cutting the moral standing of judiciary. I was reading books on fascists and have found that next step is to discredit judiciary - they will not carry out the attack but they will make sure and encourage that the mad dog extremists implode - it doesn't take much for a few to act in a huge Islamic population; this is the next stage of Bannon's shock and awe - just keep building hate where they fall into the trap. He will then say 'we told you so' and all hell will break loose:

'In Nazi terminology, protective custody meant the arrest—without judicial review.' "Protective custody" prisoners were not confined within the normal prison system but in concentration camps under the exclusive authority of the SS (Schutzstaffel; the elite guard of the Nazi state).

The Third Reich was a dual state, the normal judicial system coexisted with the arbitrary power of Hitler and the police. Yet, like most areas of public life after the Nazi rise to power in 1933, the German system of justice underwent "coordination" (alignment with Nazi goals). All professional associations involved with the administration of justice were merged into the National Socialist League of German Jurists.'