Facebook relationships - 'virtual' becoming 'real' - and the social etiquette

There are 1.9 billion connected on Facebook and 900 million actively use it. Understanding Facebook philosophy is akin to understanding relationships in our physical neighbourhoods.

If you want long term friendships which are durable on FB please make sure you respect the "FB Code". I have for my own peace of mind devised a mode of conduct. For me, this is no more a virtual neighbourhood; these are relationships that extend into real life too and our emotional capital is invested in it, so we need to please take care of those who are there.

The reason I am on FB is because I am able to fly with my own flock. I don't have to argue 24/7 on freedom of expression or coin my words to suit to the sensitivities of my limited surroundings as the case was before - my life was harnessed with the demands of minds around me, they would think I was a fool thinking so diversely of what were sacrosanct subjects and I would wonder 'why can't they see the obvious?' Little did I realise that they were least interested in knowing what I was explaining to them.

Today my expression is my wall; it is a picture of what would previously always lead to difficulties of understanding if I presented thoughts so glaringly. I am unlearning or relearning with the help of a global network of friends. I have a learning institution at my fingertips where people are openly sharing with me what they have learnt over their entire life. We extract essence of everyone's mind. What a great gift in this age!

I am able to welcome people in the inner sanctum of my house and my bedroom. It is my honour and privilege. Let me explain this: when someone becomes my friend and not only my friend, even if he is a passerby, he can see through my house, where the walls are transparent like glass because of security settings (due to public nature of most of my posts). You can see through my thinking process. There is no purdah.

Most are my cyber friends, family, neighbours who are extremely decent people; sometimes a particular individual takes the liberty to step outside the line of decency. Here this FB provides me with an Aladdin's lamp, and my whole house disappears completely within a few seconds. It used to be said 'neighbours cannot be changed', here on FB that idiom has been proven wrong. Neighbours can disappear if they are a nosy nuisance and troublemaker.

In actual world the time we spend with our neighbours is very limited; in cyberspace not so, we are connected at odd hours - the hours where we have moments free; instead of doing nothing we leave a legacy of words behind. Now our wasted time has become the 'unlimited time at our disposal' and we are more open, sharing secrets that we mostly don't share with our next door neighbours to avoid too much familiarity which sometime breeds contempt. A cyber neighbourhood creates far more mental accessibility.

Therefore this cyber neighbourhood that we are crafting and creating has to be nurtured and incubated. The last thing we want is to see a dear neighbour we love spending time with, his house disappearing due to our inane foolishness. This option is dangerous and this has changed the rules of neighbourhood 'that neighbours can't be changed'; now you can.

That is what is sensitive on FB. I call the MAD option of FB, where your neighbourhood landscape can change with a push of a button. Our intellectual and learning life is at stake when we try to unnecessary bully others to change their opinions. Let these 1.9 billion people express their enlightened free thoughts. Let's break the shackles of ignominy and ignorance by questioning what could not be questioned.

It is always helpful to avoid a constant barrage of arguments. Is life about arguing? Life is about sharing what is helpful to all without tagging anyone. If people want to read you they will, but you are your own teacher. You teach your own self, spoken words disappear whereas written words become a record. I go back 35 years and share my thoughts as they are written words . FB for me is my daily newspaper and my reactions a kind of letter to the editor post without anyone editing it. I learn from my day. Don't look for 'likes', look for sharing quality content. Create within you thirst of knowing and an eagerness of dialogue plus ability of catharsis.

And if people cannot understand you in 12 months, they will not understand you in 120 months with 50,000 mails a waste of time. So I protect my neighbourhood and avoid arguing with my friends at all cost, I will rather concede. Winning at any cost is a foolish course in life, I have realised.

I don't like pissing matches in my drawing room and bedroom. We are not here to convert, we are here to learn, unlearn and relearn. I respect the decorum of others and expect others to respect 'my FB house' otherwise this global neighbourhood being created will fall apart. This is an embryonic stage of a global boundary-less neighbourhood. We will not see each others' houses if we are careless.

To everyone I always say, let's be nice to each other, let's share what is in our armoury of intellect and if you don't like me, I concede; just don't come here, I will assure you of my highest consideration, I only know how to use one option - that of disappearance.

I have no time to justify my thinking, my life and my approach. FB block option is the reason we all are such happy bunnies. We don't keep bad influences around us when faced with one. For a happy neighbourhood let's empower each other with a road map of learning. Let's make it into an online university and have great fun learning -- this is my read of FB.