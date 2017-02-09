South Asian Muslim girl's celebration over divorce sparks outrage

On Talaq (divorce) and customs of South Asia, 'a girl celebrating her divorce by cutting a cake' and fatwas followed:

We are an envious lot who cannot see anyone happy. The divorced girl celebrated because she must have gone through a very horrible time. We imported this 'jeewan jeewan kaa saathi' (eternal life partners) concept from our Hindu past. Marriage in desert Islam is an extremely fluid contract.

It is true - 'triple talaq' is what Arab peninsula operates on; marriage is easy but so is divorce. Desert people were nomads, their belongings were literally nonexistent. They moved around and their partnerships were based on physical libidinous needs of the desert. The concept of mut'ah is not developed in vacuum. Even surah Nisa is quite clear on freedom of woman to get a separation. Khula is the right of a woman in Islam to seek a divorce or separation from her husband.

It is our monsoon Islam that amalgamated with Hinduism and its traditions that has made divorce such a huge issue. All this 'chiraghs on eid milad, koonday, mayoon mehndi' are additions of our Asian culture and so what is practiced becomes an ideology. A peninsular Arab does not have these traditions. If you say "talaq" three times in KSA, it is a divorce.

Islam of the desert is very plain and simple without complications. It was not revealed on philosophers, it was revealed on people whose entire economy consisted of 10,000 date trees, a few thousand camels, a few wells and goats with open ended tents so that winds could blow through therefore it was important 'to make a noise' when approaching a tent to avoid intrusion on privacy.

We have embellished the whole deal quite a bit.