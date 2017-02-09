Live with pragmatism and not constant revolutions

Moelis chosen as sole independent adviser on Saudi Aramco IPO

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia knows that the Oil Age will end with most of their oil still in the ground. They are going to mitigate the risk by valuing future potential at $2 trillion selling 5% at $100 billion and using the money like UAE for diverse activity.

They are above this 'yahood o nasara' (Jews-and-Christians) business of spewing hate. Aramco privatisation deal will be spearheaded as advisor by Moelis. He is Jewish and KSA has no problem in dealing with Israel on defence matters; they had nuclear umbrella protection from them and with Jewry at large all over, they are in close collaboration in commercial matters.

We on the other hand are reserved - our actions are focused on 'causes of the entire world of Islam' which have nothing to do with us. Our neutrality is shocking; we lost UAE to India and KSA to Israel but for who we lost the ayatollahs, their first preference is also India.

This is the kind of isolation we have achieved. The whole Anti-Peninsula rarely highlights 'the criminal enterprise' that is killing the majority by blaming them as followers of Daesh. No liberal blogger will ever condemn this Ayatollahic desire to encircle and bring down Saudis - and replace it with their minority version like the Allawites. Why can't we have status quo and agree to work within our geographical entitlements and areas of influence?

On CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), Ayatollahs at the drop of a hat agreed to provide alternate route through Chabahar with a new tripartite alliance. Here our national interests are dictated by lobbies whose ideological fixation with Iran defines their preferences for their nation. What was so friendly about that move on Chabahar?

KSA does not raise false slogans to decimate Israel and hence do not attract any strategic complications. Their cities have never been under threat like Baghdad, Tehran, or Damascus. Live with pragmatism, not constant revolutions.

Don't judge others with your own prejudices. The reason the focus is on Iran is for what they did in 'Syria' which is mind boggling inhuman.

Trump is talking about eradication of ISIS in collaboration with KSA, Egypt, Turkey, even Yemeni non-Houthi government - but he and every other distinguished leader is also well aware of the agenda of Ayatollahs to continue their revolution across Gulf and Zagros. The biggest threat to the region is 'this export of revolution' and installing a minority sectarian government over a predominantly Sunni Syria.

Ayatollahs' extremism and double play has put their regime in harm's way. This is their own making and people in the region will suffer. KSA and Iran can both sit down and thrash out their differences but no - it is about bringing down Al Sauds and creation of a huge vacuum. Where Hijaz will be controlled by satellite states and the hinterland of KSA Rub' al Khali will become a Daeshland.

What a shame and what an evil conspiracy!