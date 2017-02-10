Live with pragmatism and not constant revolutions - Part 1

The growing chatter in the Middle East is that the 'new US administration does not want Iranian-backed destabilisation in the Middle East anymore and Putin may finally yield. Showers work both ways, a kind of give and take - Assad's Ayatollahic supported minority regime that kills indiscriminately will be the first victim in 12 months.' No more Obamic inaction.

I know I am opening a Pandora's box but these peninsular Arabs are extremely pragmatic. They don't get their capital cities bombed and threatened like asinine Baghdad, Damascus or a targeted one like Tehran for nothing to gain.

These 'Arabs' are the best friends of Israel and they get their nuclear umbrella protection from Israel. They don't need any Pakistani protection to avoid political debate. They have decided to go along with Israel for their own geopolitical protection against a possible war-like devastation of an entire population of Homs as Daesh ISIS forces. It hurts the avid liberal bloggers who spew venom against the Saudis and rant over why Iran and not KSA has been targeted by Trump, but they seem blind to the regime's atrocities and its glaringly obvious design to destabilize the region. Saudis have been trying to make peace with them but the intolerant regime's onslaught is unbelievable. They [KSA] have been requesting the regime of Ayatollahs in Iran for a decade to maintain the status quo agreed between Shiite Islam and Sunnis by the Ottomans and Shah Ismael of Safavid dynasty in 1500's to avoid the resurrection of new internecine wars of Islam.

Pakistan has been sidelined for the simple reason that the lobby within has absolutely no national interest, preoccupying themselves with ideological battles with the government totally under the thumb of propaganda. They maintained neutrality over KSA and Iran face-off and will never condemn Ayatollahic Srebrenica-like atrocities. I have condemned Shiite killing in Pakistan with the loudest of voices but feel sad that 'Homs eradication of the entire city went unnoticed by the very liberal Shiites.' If we need to be fair we need to bury our dogma of birth and be fair. If Wahabbism is evil so is Ayatollahs' regime. I have written hundreds of articles on this and have always argued that Wahhabism Takfir and Vilayat-e-fakih are equally evil eating away like cancer. But both the regimes, until the lost renaissance of Islam ushers in, need to maintain the status quo to avoid unnecessary blood feuds and sectarian violence of Islam. I am fed up of liberals who are single-minded supporters of evil regime in Tehran over evil regime of Riyadh.

7 million Sunnis are refugees today and are not prepared to return to a freed Homs. Yesterday a report from the Amnesty International reported 12,000 murders (like Srebrenica) of mainly Sunnis (those against illegal Allawite regime of Assad) in the basements of the mukhabarat of the Assad regime in Damascus, as Boris Johnson said, it made him "sick." These lives terminated don't really matter. They are only enlightened as far as their creed interests go but are least bothered about the rights of other creeds.

The 'enlightened bloggers' are all quiet so are our liberal Sunnis who hate Saudis but buy the first ticket for Umra 24/7. Why can't they see the destabilising revolution since 1978? Today the rise of Bannon right is the belated answer to the most humiliating and disgraceful act of the Ayatollahic regime's of parading blindfolded captured US diplomats under contravention of the Geneva Convention. OBL was Sunni evil tafkiri answer to an equally imam self designed Vilayat e fakih concept.

Where are the bloggers now? They only talk about inequities of Saudis, Yemeni regime against Zaidi Houthis, Syrian Allawites, Bahrain and the eastern province of Saudi Arabia discrimination; of course also Ahmadis' prosecution in Pakistan, but you will never ever read nor will they open their mouths on the relentless Baha'is' dissolution in Iran and what happened to the 85% Sunni population of Syria. Keeping mum is part of the deal! Sunni lives are immaterial! Why this selectivity? Why do they fail to see how an Allawite minority have decimated a majority in Syria by labelling them all as Isis followers?

The reason clergy of Iran is included by President Trump as biggest destabilising force is 'their evil collaboration to kill and destroy the Sunni Muslims of Syria as a pretext of Daesh /Isis supporters.' Everyone in the west is pointing towards Iranian Ayatollahs as the biggest threat to the fragile peace in the Middle East, like Saddam was to Iran. The regime can easily avoid it by talking reduction of hostilities to their Muslim brothers in Riyadh. But no way; talks between the Ayatollah-designed 'Vilayat e fakih' with equally detestable takfiris are impossible. Ayatollahs need to listen to Grand Ayatollah Sistani - please stop this preoccupation with Vilayat e fakih and adopt quietism as the future strategy. Build your nation instead of exporting revolution.

Shiites today need to understand that the new demands are very clear 'unlike Obama inaction;' this Republican administration will not accept any more illegal killings and wars of Assad Regime under Putin's patronage. Putin is compromised and the encirclement of Sunnistan will end.

The party is over! The new administration is endorsing the air exclusion zone for 7 million Sunni refugees to return to the Syrian mainland denied to them. This is the plan. President Trump has talked to Sisi, Erdogan, King Salman, and the others - and this week soon to the other leaders in ME plus IOC. He is asking for this encirclement to be liquidated. We will see a repeat of Iraq 2003 tragedy in 2018 in the Middle East if this eager export of revolution continues.

Please make bridges instead of the desire to occupy Hijaz. Who will replace the vacuum of Al-Sauds? Whenever a Sunni-dominated land has been pushed to the wall like Tikrit and Qanbar under Maliki, or Homs under Assad, we see fragmentation and extreme non state actors taking over. Is that spectre alone not enough a reason to avoid this useless export of revolution and relentless encirclement of peninsula? There is no need to be the eye of the storm.

Go to Part 2 here