Steven Bannon - the archetypal symbol of hate and prejudice

Someone asked me what my problem with Steve Bannon, assistant to the US president and Chief Strategist in the Trump administration, was...

I have no problem with him. But forgetting [injustice and hate of others] for me is not an option. I will not remain silent; when we are silent even God doesn't help us. Speak up when you see evil intent.

I speak because I see in the eyes the glee of hate, the drab attire the cold-bloodedness of a persona who 'coldly and deliberately participated in and ordered the massacres of all those doctors of law or medicine or theology, all those lovers of art and poetry, of Bach and Goethe.'

Bannon is the kind of mindset that finally reveals itself as extreme executor. He has a huge influence over a man who has at his fingertips the deadliest nuclear armoury of the entire planet. Will you not be worried?

This is one of the most powerful Nobel lectures delivered by Nobelist Elie Wiesel on December 11, 1986. Please read it so that you understand:

Hope, Despair and Memory

And the question of questions: Where was God in all this? ''Where was God in all this?'' and 'Why bring children into a world in which God and man betrayed their trust in one another? 'How could we ever understand the passivity of the onlookers and - yes - the silence of the Allies?

It seemed as impossible to conceive of Auschwitz with God as to conceive of Auschwitz without God. Therefore, everything had to be reassessed because everything had changed. With one stroke, mankind's achievements seemed to have been erased. 'Was Auschwitz a consequence or an aberration of "civilisation"? All we know is that Auschwitz called that civilisation into question as it called into question everything that had preceded Auschwitz. Scientific abstraction, social and economic contention, nationalism, xenophobia, religious fanaticism, racism, mass hysteria. All found their ultimate expression in Auschwitz.

The next question had to be, why go on? If memory continually brought us back to this, why build a home? Why bring children into a world in which God and man betrayed their trust in one another?

Of course, we could try to forget the past. Why not? Is it not natural for a human being to repress what causes him pain, what causes him shame? Like the body, memory protects its wounds. When day breaks after a sleepless night, one's ghosts must withdraw; the dead are ordered back to their graves. But for the first time in history, we could not bury our dead. We bear their graves within ourselves.

For us, forgetting was never an option. The great historian Shimon Dubnov served as our guide and inspiration. Until the moment of his death he said over and over again to his companions in the Riga ghetto: "Yidden, shreibt un fershreibt" (Jews, write it all down). His words were heeded. Overnight, countless victims become chroniclers and historians in the ghettos, even in the death camps. Even members of the Sonderkommandos, those inmates forced to burn their fellow inmates' corpses before being burned in turn, left behind extraordinary documents. To testify became an obsession. They left us poems and letters, diaries and fragments of novels, some known throughout the world, others still unpublished.