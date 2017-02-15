Earth has no masters, our collective consciousness as sentient stardust is what promotes egalitarianism in our societies

Why I resist Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, is because he stinks. If a president keeps a white supremacist Nazi next to him, he should be exposed. The problem is 'we don't speak when evil is in ascendancy.' We need to highlight the connections of the evil Nazi supremacy they advocate. Nothing else. If they take pride in their demagoguery, we need to take pride in our sentient stardust status.

One must be really sick in his head to feel he is in anyway better than a fellow being! I don't get this 'division of man and I consider it as a scourge that will devour any elegance, decency within a civilised society in no time. It is our condemnation that will stop them in achieving their decadent aims. Silence is a sin; we are nothing but our voice gathers mass like an avalanche.

They will fail and we will win, as time is on our side - 'on the side of the stardust.' We come from stars that exploded billions of years ago, the atoms in our left hand came from a different star than our right hand. And we are mankind!

Stop this new mantra of hate that 'you profess.' We have enough of resources to feed 9 billion mouths today if we stop spending $1.8 trillion each year devising ways and means to kill each other.

A million years from now, future humankind will look at these Hitlers and Bannons and Baghdadis of the world as 'real cave age people', those who even in the 'Quantum age of super connectivity' as mankind emerged from the ignominy of cave age after 250,000 of banal living, they still believed in hate and division and could not understand that what mankind needs is carers, lovers and more love not division brought from dogma.

They usurped this land a few hundred years ago from those it belonged to, exported small pox to them, and today own it as new masters. Have some mercy and class. You all came on the shores of this land, the land that cried "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free...", and now you decide for your own on this land as the 'new masters.'

Earth has no masters; but this sentient stardust, our collective consciousness, is what promotes egalitarianism instead of inequity.

Unless we think in terms of energy, frequency and vibrations, not as white or black or infidel or faithful, we shall not survive as mankind. And for those too who are imbued with a puritanical streak of dogma deeply embedded in them, rest assured once you go to your graves your atoms will disintegrate and 'go home', that is in a few billion years when the sun engulfs us and we will become part of a new dead star.