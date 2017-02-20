Generation born or living between 1950-2050 are the luckiest living beings ever on Earth

We who are born between 1950-2050, or are living in this era, are the luckiest among anyone who has lived so far on planet Earth! Why? Read this please and learn it by heart and teach your children the new world we live in instead of Friday Saturday and Sunday sermons. Don't waste your time on routine pursuits, contemplate and appreciate your life and others.

A supernova is the explosion of a star. It is the largest explosion that takes place in space; we were created in previous generations of stars over 4.5 billion years ago. This is the birth of constituent elements, every atom of carbon, nitrogen and oxygen atoms in our body, as well as atoms of all other heavy elements are created when a star explodes.

This 1950-2050 era, in the entire history of mankind on planet earth, will be termed as an epoch-changing era. Time accelerated by the factor of a million even more for us species. We have imagined the unthinkable; if an alien 4 billion years ahead sees 'Star Trek' he will be surprised with our extraordinary imagination - they would not have done better than "Beam-me-up-Scottie" 'travelling in a nanosecond what could be a billion kilometres. What we could imagine we could reach. An earlier man, just a few hundred years ago could only think of flying carpets or a flying horse. This is why we live in such an extraordinary times.

4.5 billion years: The Sun formed from the gravitational collapse of a region within a large molecular cloud. 4.5 billion years: Earth collided with a planetoid the size of Mars. Fragments orbited Earth and formed the Moon.At this time, the moon was orbiting at about 64,000 km from Earth. Earth did not yet have water.3.9 billion years: Meteorites bombarded Earth bringing along the water and other elements. The earth’s atmosphere became mostly carbon dioxide, water vapour, methane, and ammonia. 3.8 billion years: The surface of Earth changed from molten to solid rock. Water started condensing in liquid form. Earth day was 15 hours long.

There was an era where time nearly stood still from 4.6 billion years ago Archean to Cambrian. That is 4 billion years it took for unicellular life to take hold and expanded to multicellular life.

*580 million years: Simple, soft-bodied organisms developed i.e. Jellyfish.The accumulation of atmospheric oxygen allowed the formation of the ozone layer. This blocked ultraviolet radiation, permitting the colonization of the land.The ozone layer is found at approximately 20 to 30 kilometres (12 to 19 miles) above Earth, it absorbs 97–99% of the Sun’s medium-frequency ultraviolet light which potentially damages exposed life forms.570 million years: Arthropods appeared, ancestors of insects. 560 million years: Earliest fungi. 530 million years: The fish appeared. Major diversification of living things in the oceans. 443 million years: Mass extinction, 49% of life disappeared. 434 million years: The first primitive plants moved onto land, having evolved from green algae living along the edges of lakes. They are accompanied by fungi, which may have aided the colonization of land through symbiosis.410 million years: Fish developed teeth and jaws.Spiders, Centipedes appeared.374 million years: Mass extinction, 70% of marine species disappeared. 370 million years: First amphibians, ancestors of frogs, toads, etc…

Then from Cambrian to 550 m years ago to Pliocene era, it took 545 million years for our predecessors to take shape.

It took only from Pleistocene 1.8 m years later for us to evolve into civilisation known as Jericho and our part of the world as cradle 10,000** years back. And in less than 100 years since 1950-2050, we are a totally connected planet living in a quantum world.

**12,000 years: Fired pottery invented.

9,000 years: Metal smelting started.

5,500 years: Invention of the wheel.

5,300 years: The Bronze Age.

5,000 years: Development of writing.

4,500 years: Pyramids of Giza.

3,300 years: The Iron Age.

2,230 years: Archimedes advanced mathematics.

250 years: Start of the Industrial Revolution.

50 years: Space travel.

Year 1957: Satellites orbited Earth.

Year 1969: Human walked on the surface of the Moon.

Though some of us still live in the cave age and slit throats, but I can see this age of ours to define the turning point as the beginning of humanity's journey to wrestle with the last vestiges of dogma and myth. Absolutely a new epoch that sets us apart from Mother Earth's journey starting 4.6 billion years ago.

Death of distance and emergence of connectivity: This age is the age we discovered wireless radio and gravitation waves and knew more about dark energy and matter, conceived the notion of time travel plus most important we are the first bipedal taking pictures of faraway under formation galaxies, but inflation of universe will take all this bright sky with trillion galaxies away.

Let me tell you what we are doing now in a few billion years our descendants in faraway galaxies will call all off as 'discoverers' - the galaxies are travelling further apart and the only galaxy they will be able to see will be their own home, Milky Way. Even our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda would have disappeared. There would be no sign of The Big Bang.

Ours is a very special age - take pride in living in this age, make something good of your life by accumulating knowledge. But what a shame we are involved in extreme bigotry of xenophobia and banal ideology.