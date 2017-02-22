"Are we alone?" Find the answer in Scharf's The Copernicus Complex

To find the answer to 'Are we alone? Is our solar system a bit of an aberration?' Please read this book, 'The Copernicus Complex: Our Cosmic Significance in a Universe of Planets and Probabilities' by Caleb Scharf.

It helps you understand questions like 'Are Earth-like planets a scarcity? Are they exclusive? Is life common? And what of sentient life like us, we who can contemplate our place in the universe?' This is the crux of the book. I had certain gaps that I wanted to fill today and this was on my agenda. I thought a summary of the reviews may be helpful to the few interested.

The reason we evolved here is because we live in an unnoticed non-violent part of the Milky Way where not much is happening. A little near the centre and temperatures are humongous, so is the action.

The roots of our Copernicus Complex: Our Cosmic Significance in a Universe of Planets and Probabilities, Caleb Scharf argues that life beyond Earth may not be as implausible as it seems! The Copernicus principle is a central feature of the book - when the world found out we were not the centre of the universe. Until four centuries ago, Earth was the centre of the universe and Man was the reason it was created about 6,000 years ago, once we knew that the universe has no centre, it is inconceivably vast, and our Milky Way Galaxy is only one of hundreds of billions of galaxies, each of which contains a multitude of stars of which our Sun is but one.

'The universe is so chocked full of stars by one estimate the observable universe has one hundred octillion stars there must be a zillion-gazillion with planetary systems. Among those, there must be a gazillion system with “Goldilocks Zones” where conditions are similar to those that engendered the development of life on Earth. Among those, there must be at least a zillion moons and planets that are homes to intelligent lifeforms––perhaps like us. This is both an appeal to our intuitive sense of probability and to the Copernican principle.'

Caleb Scharf, Director of Astrobiology at Columbia University thinks our intuitions concerning our prospects are somewhat skewed and that we may be suffering a little from a Copernican complex. ‘The fact that we are so manifestly located in a specific place in the universe – around a star, in an outer region of a galaxy, not isolated in the intergalactic void, and at just this time in cosmic history – is simply inconsistent with “perfect” mediocrity.’ Scharf notes that astronomical time is not human time, and he writes of ‘a few hundred million years’ as if brief--and after a chapter, you agree.

‘The cosmos ticks to the beat of a different clock’ - why humans arose over only a couple hundred million years? Earthlings discovered their first exoplanet in 1992. Since then more than 1900 have been discovered in nearly 1200 planetary systems. Yet to date, we have found no evidence of extra-terrestrial life. If there is intelligent life out there, why haven’t we found it? Why haven’t they found us? If we’re so ordinary, why isn’t there evidence of life all around us? This puzzle is known as Fermi’s paradox.

Using knowledge of exoplanets and computer simulation our view of earth and solar systems mediocrity is going through a massive repair. It turns out that most solar systems outside our own don't look anything like our stable clockwork which allowed life to evolve on earth. Many have scorching Jupiter’s or Icarus-like planets with highly eccentric orbits or super earths. Add to that that simulations of most solar systems are unbalanced having most planets crashing into their stars or ejected into the interstellar void.

Our own solar system's run of stability may be a lucky streak which may not hold out for more than tens of millions of years longer. Instead of being common we may be an oasis of stable life-friendly order in a sea of deadly chaos. Life in the universe may be very fortunate indeed. Maybe the universe is infinite and we were bound to have an island of life somewhere but don't expect to find life anywhere nearby. The universe may be a very lonely place.

Life is possibly the most complex thing in the universe. Dr Scharf suggests that life may be distributed throughout the universe (and throughout parameter space) like a complex fractal because the physical conditions for life are dynamic and the dynamics are non-linear. He calls this the “cosmo-chaotic-principle.”

He says, “...life, and specifically, life like that we find on Earth will always inhabit the border or interface between zones defined by such characteristics as energy, location, scale, time, order and disorder. Factors such as the stability or chaos of planetary orbits, or the variations of climate and geophysics on a planet, are direct manifestations of these characteristics. Too far away from such borders, in either direction and the balance for life tips toward a hostile state. Life like us requires the right mix of ingredients, of calm and chaos––the right yin and yang.”

Genetic studies suggest that between 123,000 and 195,000 years ago, the population of biologically modern humans declined dramatically, from more than 10,000 to just a few hundred. A climate change is partially blamed. All of us alive today come from this tiny group of people living somewhere in central or southern Africa.

Neanderthals drifted to extinction about 28,000 years ago, the genetic code of people from Eurasia contains as much as 1 to 4 percent of the Neanderthal code. Scharf examines the nature of life. Our earth is dominated by single-celled organisms, one million trillion trillion of them. These are mostly bacteria and archaea which have been here four billion years. All lifeforms seem to have come from the same ancestor, thus in all four billion years life arose only once on earth. Intelligent life as we humans refer to ourselves has been here perhaps two hundred thousand years. Since simple life arose quickly after earth’s formation one might assume this has likely been repeated on other planets. Conversely, intelligent life seems far less likely.

A popular idea is that lifeforms may be based on a different chemistry than that on earth and perhaps unrecognisable to us. Possible but life as we know it is far more likely. The universe we see is composed of the same elements following the same laws of physics and forming the same compounds. Sugars, alcohols, amino acids and other complex carbon molecules have been identified in protoplanetary systems. Such carbon-based molecules would have been abundant on a forming earth as well as other planets. Thus the building blocks for carbon-based life are all in place when planets form.

Using evidence from ancient meteorites found on Earth it was discovered that 4.56 billion years ago (the Earth is 4.543 billion years old FYI) a supernova nearby went off and splashed our newly forming solar system with hot particles to the order of 33 times the mass of Earth. Then 4 billion years, our favourite star produced 30% less energy, but there's evidence the world held water even then. The spinning Earth circled around the Sun, a normal, mid-size star, only a third the age of a universe.

The Sun orbits around a variable point – the centre-of-mass or balance point of all objects in the system. This point is close to the observed surface of the Sun –well offset from its core. Sun is 1,392,686 km across. It’s equal to 218 times earth’s diameter.

Titius-Bode Law helps to calculate the distance of each planet from the Sun. First, we need to remember a series 0, 3, 6,12,24, 48,96, 192. Next, we need to add to each number 4 and divide it by 10 to get the mean distance of each planet from the Sun in astronomical units. Therefore, Mercury is 0.4 of distance of earth from the Sun, Venus is (3+4)/10=0.7, Earth is (6+4)/10=1, Mars is (12+4)/10 = 1.6 AU, Ceres is (24+4)/10=2.8 AU, Jupiter is (48+4)/10=5.2 AU, Saturn is (96+4)/10=10 AU, Uranus is (192+4)/10=19.6, Neptune is (384+4)/10=38.8 AU (actually 30 AU) and Pluto is (768+4)/10=77.2 AU (actually 39.4 AU) and when our Sun finally dies and takes planets with it some 5 billion years in the future, the rest of the universe will go on without pause.

In this view, it is emphasised that we are not “unusual” and there is nothing exceptional about us. But we may be insignificant to the evolution of the cosmos, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t unusual, rare and in certain ways exceptional. Our very existence on Earth depends on an exclusive and extended order of precise accidents:

The abiogenesis of life on Earth some 3.6 billion years ago (about a billion years after the Earth’s formation). The accidental symbiotic union of an ancient bacterium with a eukaryotic precursor some 2 billion years ago which became an ancestor to the first cells featuring the internal energy sources and metabolic regulators we now call mitochondria.

Another vital accident was the overwhelming asteroid strike some 65 million years ago, that wiped out the dinosaurs opening roles that mammals soon occupied. Modern humans didn’t appear until 200 thousand years ago, it took 3.6 billion years for intelligent life to evolve from the first carbon-based replicator.

The construction of our solar system results from an arrangement of fortunate accidents. The first stars didn’t have planetary systems as we envisage them. There first had to be a few generations of stars to produce enough of the stuff from which the rocky planets form carbon, silicon, iron, uranium etc. So, a wait of at least a few billion years. Moreover, planetary systems are vigorously unbalanced. Their planets are always gravitationally towing and dragging on one another, sometimes sending one of their numbers into the Sun and sometimes ejecting fellow planets out into the deep unknown. Planetary systems are untidy.

Our system characteristic randomness, Newton discovered the laws concerning planetary motion, scientists tried to use it to predict the routine of the celestial objects in our universe, they found that they couldn't do it for more than 2 objects. This came to be known as the n-body problem. It was later proven that there is no solution. The system of bodies ultimately becomes random. That means it's actually impossible for us to determine the inevitability how our solar system, galaxy, and the universe will move around and act in the future. It's a little gloomy but we live in a universe that has an imminent future we cannot forecast.

This is a significance fact that the laws of planetary motion are non-linear. Our solar system luckily is over a several billion years in a period of relative calm. ‘Most of the other 1200 planetary systems under observation now do not have the nicely aligned, nearly circular, coplanar orbits that make our future seem secure and predictable. As the universe expands and its galaxies recede from one another there may be too few stars churning out planetary material; the window for producing planetary systems may pass.'

We live in a primary carbon based universe that happens to be friendly for life. Why carbon? Stars are filled with hydrogen and helium, two of the most primordial and primitive elements. 'It just so happens that due to some fundamental laws of physics the energy state achieved when three helium nuclei get combined in a star creates a resonance. This resonance amplifies the energy in the reaction, which increases the efficiency of the nuclear reaction. This enables stars to easily and naturally create a lot of carbon. The fundamental laws of physics just so happen to work out perfectly to provide the universe with a steady amount of carbon.'

We all know that humans need oxygen to survive, but in the earlier days of Earth, there was very little to no oxygen. So how did we come about? Some of the original forerunners to brainy life cycle were identified as cyanobacteria. This bacteria unsurprisingly produced oxygen and over the passage of the next billion years, they worked to produce what would end up being enough oxygen for intelligent life to encompass the planet.

We're very fortunate to be living in such a time. Why? The universe is escalating. It's expanding at a hastening frequency. In fact, it's growing so speedily that in several billion years all the galaxies in the Universe will be so far away from each other that we won't even be able to see other ones, let alone travel to them. Imagine we humans came about at a later epoch in the universe? We would never know that other galaxies were there. Our information of the universe would be inadequate.

In this quest to comprehend our meaning, the universe making is explained, and the secured in the information that there is determinism in the Cosmos and the cycles can be precisely foretold. The sad death of the middle-aged Sun is also discoursed, revealing that its signs of ageing and death are embodied by its swelling illumination. One must give pause and a moment of silence for what he called: the stellar afterlife.'

“Our existence in this place, this microscopic corner of the cosmos, is fleeting. With utter disregard for our wants and needs, nature plays out its grand acts on scales of space and time that are truly hard to grasp. Perhaps all we can look to for real solace is our endless capacity to ask questions and seek answers about the place we find ourselves in.” Caleb Scharf