Exoplanet news will never be much news for me. There is one in a trillion upon trillion chance to have a planet like sentient earth. A self-aware, universally connected planet is a trillion times far bigger a chance and a rarity than development of unicellular life which is a rarity itself. Our travails so far have been futile; we have not even discovered any signs of other life yet; in this huge real estate, there is not much sentient grey matter.

Life is one thing, but for stardust to evolve from the throes of supernovas in less than 4.6 billion years into a thinking, walking, talking, breathing, sensing, procreating bipedal who is looking at dark matter, Higgs, and watching ripples of gravitation waves, is absolutely another nearly insurmountable hurdle.

Where are 'they'?

Maybe they are just not there - for evolution to lead to self-awareness is universe's biggest challenge. The universe is conspiring hard to get more intelligent exoplanets go our way. Our rarity makes us so special, such a shame we have divided ourselves as mankind in so many classes and ideologies. We like to talk about Drakes equation and the probability of billions of civilisation because 'we have not yet fully appreciably realised how supreme the evolution to a 'thinking man' is.'

The Italian physicist and ET-sceptic, Enrico Fermi said, ‘If life is widespread and Earth is typical, there should have been many planets with advanced, space-faring civilisations long, long ago. So why haven’t aliens come here already?’ The chances of intelligent life developing on Earth were tiny, and a massive number of factors had to line up to produce us. ‘It’s entirely possible that life’s origin is so freakish it has happened only once, and we are it.’

Proud to be a human being from Planet Earth!