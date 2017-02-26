Why is New York so warm this February?

Why is it so warm this February in NY? In 2014, the temperatures dropped to 'extreme freeze' until March, and the weather pundits blamed it on the weakening polar vortex as a result of global warming; they wanted the polar vortex to remain firm. Now as it stays firm over the arctic and temperatures are spring-like, they are still blaming global warming for the polar vortex staying compact. This is the truth:

It is the absenteeism of a wandering polar vortex impinging the south that explains the early spring-like weather. The polar vortex has fortuitously negated dire weather pundits' warnings and remained oddly robust, dense and centred over the Arctic regions defying their expectations. So to blame a 'good thing happening' on fecklessness, malevolence and greed of men (tweeted by Bette Midler) is so mindless.

When meteorologists talk about the “polar vortex,” it is the mass of cold, low-pressure air that consistently hovers over the Arctic. It’s called a “vortex” because it spins counter-clockwise like a hurricane does. Its weakening is bad and its stability is good. It has remained stable luckily, therefore, the weather is good, it is not what was anticipated by the weather doomsday prognosticators.

Only when the vortex weakens, a weak vortex means colder weather down in the mid-latitudes. When it’s frailer, the vortex is less firm, and lobes of it can twitch to sneak away from the Arctic region. Arctic needs a strong and compact ‘polar vortex’, that is the reason why February is so pleasant in NY - weaker 'polar vortex.'

All these temporary changes have nothing to do with global warming. Polar vortex is affected by 'The Coriolis effect' when two jet streams combine. The earth's rotation comes into play — they cause the wavy patterns of the jet stream. Since points on the earth around the equator have farther to travel during one rotation than the parts of the earth near the poles, those equatorial areas are moving faster than the rest of the earth.

So, a city near the equator, like Jakarta, Indonesia spins at about 1000 miles per hour, while Wisconsin (at 45° latitude) is spinning at about 700 miles per hour. This speed differential triggers the Coriolis effect: The difference in speed pushes the air currents to the east in the northern hemisphere, and to the west in the southern.

Even the vagaries of weather in U.K. is explained by these two main jets: the polar jet and the subtropical jet. Jet streams can fluctuate in strength between 100-200mph. The jet stream meanders in waves. The jet stream is shown in red at its strongest point fading to yellow at its weakest. The STJ is the area where the subtropical jet is flowing, the PJ is an area where the polar jet flows and the P&STJ shows where the jet streams have combined. Jet streams are strong upper air currents circumnavigating the globe. http://www.netweather.tv/index.cgi…

Yes - this present phenomenon was not expected by the weather experts if we look back at the reasons given by them in the past when the Arctic's polar vortex — a low-pressure system that spins frigid air counterclockwise around the North Pole — ventured outside its northerly home into the United States, dropping temperatures. (In 2014 the term “polar vortex” was popularised when a particularly brutal January cold snap sent the US into a deep freeze. Babbitt, Minnesota, reached a low of minus 37 degrees and a low of 4 degrees in New York City broke an 118-year record.)

The point made by the meteorologists then in 2014 remained that the polar vortex weakening in part can be explained by the ‘global warming temperatures’ in the stratosphere; they suggested there is an evidence that with global climate change, these polar vortex invasions into the more southern latitudes will become more frequent. This year contrary to their expectations it seems that polar vortex has not deteriorated and has left the continental United States alone. It is disturbing northern Russia and northern Europe, which have been fairly cold this winter season. So please don't put a bad twist on even good things!