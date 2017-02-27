‘Tantum religio potuit suadere malorum.’ Religious persecution is not new.

As we see revival of religious right in USA, I would like to remind that 'to such heights of evil are men driven by religion.' 250 years before Christ lived Epicurus, he suggested that the world is made of atoms, that there is no life after death, and that there is no purpose to creation beyond pleasure.

An antique Roman poem, misplaced for 1,000 years, was recovered in 1417. Poggio discovered in January 1417 the only surviving manuscript of Lucretius's De rerum natura ("On the Nature of Things") in a German monastery - never named by Poggio, but probably Fulda. The book was first printed in 1473. The contents were a big shock on the intently prevalent Christian ethos.

The poem’s essential philosophies endured as a piece of art, though it remained under the hazardous attention of the church establishment throughout the Renaissance that was devoted to Augustine’s notion that Christian views are unchangeable.

“On the Nature of Things” De Rerum Natura Roman philosopher Titus Lucretius Carus contained explosive ideas borrowed from Epicurus, Lucretius died fifty years before the beginning of the Christian era. The essence of the poem was that 'all religions are equally sublime to the ignorant, useful to the politician, and ridiculous to the philosopher.'

The most spectacular idea Lucretius endorsed in his poem was that the world is made of atoms, everlasting bits of the matter he called “seeds.” Rest is void — emptiness. Atoms never disappeared created without any maker or design or hereafter.

The book had a huge impact on modernising of the world. The Pulitzer Prize-winning 2011 book 'The Swerve: How the World Became Modern' by Stephen Greenblatt is a narrative of the discovery of the old Lucretius manuscript by Poggio. Greenblatt analysed the poem's subsequent impact on the development of the Renaissance, the Reformation, and modern science.

The elegy is mined from the philosophies of the obsolete pagan past, those ideas were unbearable and excruciating in the 15th-century Europe. Some who dared accept the Epicurean projected pagan past like Giordano Bruno were labelled as sinful; he was confined, tortured, and scorched on the pole in Rome. Lucretius counselled his readers to be daring to accept that death is merely a termination of the body, as atoms combine and reconvene according to an unintended plan as they move on.

‘O unhappy race of men, when they ascribed actions to the gods’ - Lucretius