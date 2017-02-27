Benefits of being lifelong learners

In response to: "I have been a student and an apprentice all my life..."

My questions are: Why become a 'Lifelong Learner?' What are the benefits of becoming a 'Lifelong Learner?' How to become a 'Lifelong Learner?'

We need independence, expertise, and drive, an enduring desire of learning realises all these inner wants.

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” - Henry Ford

Benefits of becoming a Lifelong Learner are:

You will become more humane. You will be stimulating and compelling. You will be self-governing and accessible. Your mind will be fit. You will be contented with life.

“A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialisation is for insects.” - Robert A. Heinlein

How to become a Lifelong Learner?

Read. Discuss. Ask questions. Find a group.

Theodore Roosevelt became such a magnetic, chatty person by developing the ability to speed read and then consuming books like a starving lion gobbling on a new kill. He would read a book every day before breakfast. Consequently, he could link with anyone, from any walk of life, on something that truly interested the other person.

What should we do with our learning?

Communicate what you are learning. When we impart, we become really driven to learn the facts since we want to guarantee good teaching. As you learn new things, teach it to others. Blogging is a phenomenal way to impart your erudition. Therefore I am a small time writer and have been a blogger all my life!

Please read this if you have time. http://www.artofmanliness.com/…/how-and-why-to-become-a-li…/