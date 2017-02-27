Trump administration's hateful message takes its first toll on innocent victims

RIP Srinivas Kuchibhotla - mistaken and murdered as one of the “two Middle Eastern men”. A legal resident.

Chief strategist Bannon's hateful venomous message takes its first innocent toll! Srinivas is a heart-rending blameless prey of the catastrophic broad nature of discriminatory and bigoted conduct disseminated by white supremacists under Chief Presidential strategist Bannon's strategy which is based on cultural, national, ethnic, caste or religious discrimination that gets nearly everyone in his dragnet who is not the kind and category of person his intolerant narrow-minded administration sees as the true American.

The profiling to target and include most nonwhites is very broad-based. Dreadful, but let’s settle this without mincing any words that this young life would not be wasted without the recurring abhorring confrontations that stimulated the urge of the divide.

How can any nation call itself a democracy or an enlightened free state if it cannot guarantee that the ‘children of every parent’ are safe from such odious horrible repulsive vengeful crimes? This is an unequivocally debauched failure of basic freedoms. Yes, it happens in the Daeshlands. So? Is it a race to the bottom? We should condemn this and we should lament: 'We need never be ashamed of our tears.'

Yes, mass summary deportations and raids happen all over the Middle eastern countries who treat immigrants most inhumanly like they are being treated now; but is it an honour to share this inhuman treatment with those at the bottom rung of world human rights record? Where is the due course? Imagine children crying and screaming. If the person opens the door, they can register everyone that's inside - even non-criminals and shackle them. What a shame for a top human rights nation to fall from grace and compete with those who are the worst offenders of human rights.

The wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla gunned down by a deranged hater has called on Donald Trump’s administration to fight hate crime. She said he was allegedly told to “get out of my country.”

The Trump administration's vile and odious message is going to hurt Indian American diaspora the most. India is the fastest-growing source of new illegal immigrants to the U.S. The U.S. unauthorized immigrant population – 11.1 million in 2014 – has stabilized since the end of the Great Recession, as the number from Mexico declined but the total from other regions of the world increased. India ranks fourth after Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala for the largest source of unauthorised migrants to America. A growing number of Indians that are less-skilled and staying in the country illegally.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani were enjoying an after-work drink at a bar in Kansas on Wednesday evening when a white man started abusing them, asking whether they were in the US illegally (both legal residents).

Adam Purinton reportedly shouted racial slurs at Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his friend. When other patrons complained about the racial slurs by Adam W. Purinton, he was thrown out by the bar staff. A short time later, he came back in a rage and allegedly fired on the two men, shouting “get out of my country”. Kuchibhotla was killed, and Madasani was wounded, along with a 24-year-old American who had tried to apprehend Purinton.

Hours after the killing, Purinton – a 51-year-old US Navy veteran – reportedly walked into a bar in a town 70 miles away and told a member of staff he needed a place to hide because he had just killed “two Middle Eastern men”.

In recent years, the net number of Indians staying in America illegally has been growing much more than even the number of new illegal Mexico-born immigrants in the country, a recent Pew Research Center report showed last year.

My reminder to those ill savages 'the homegrown haters in our own backyard ' who so far speciously believed that this intolerant environment will only be against one kind of nation or precise dogma/faith, it is truly driven by the colour of the skin, looks and it has no borders.

This sums it all for those who love America as their nation: "You want to deport me? Deport me! I'm going to be one of those people dead at the border" - Betty, undocumented American.

PS: It has been six days now. Why has there been no tweet on this callous murder from Donald Trump? Why has he maintained this eerie silence?

