Sharing thoughts on the internet - pro or con?

People keep asking why are they spending time on Facebook and whether they are wasting their time.

Internet today is a colossal instance to discover the daily life of people for millions of years to come. It is as if the events of Greeks, Sassanid, Harappan and Roman Empire were all video recorded. We are upper age cave people, only 75 years away from the caves, and 5000 from inception of civilizations.

For futurists 100 million years from now, we would be fascinating and captivating Machiavellian bunch of minds to research. Do get some footprints of your intellect embossed on cyber space, that is what you will leave for posterity, your opinions as to the future of the world and how and what events will change the course of history. Einstein did not give birth to an Einstein, rarely can we quote genetic descendants to equal the great genes they come from.

Your main core, i.e., mental neural connectivity will not be carried by your genetic descendants but by the records of the cyber specks you will spew. Record your mind please, say something and stand for something in life; don't be menial, be magnanimous in sharing your thoughts. You live in an era of knowledge, add to the consciousness of the Universe with your two cents' worth.

You are connected to the 7.1 billion potential sentient beings, if this not an opportunity then what else is? Don't even question it. How else can you spend your time better as far as intellectual interaction is concerned.

