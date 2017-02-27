Intellectual heavyweights outshine any wealthy political bigwigs in a society

When a literature or a science Nobel Laureate walks into the room, the billionaires and political heavyweights appear to be the lightweights. I once saw Naguib Mahfouz entering a meeting in Cairo in the presence of the then President Mubarak, even the King left Mubarak's side to greet Naguib Mahfouz.

My greatest respect here is reserved for people who coin and utter their words with the least of venom and a lot of elixir. Those who take a position in life. Those who lead us into fresh frontiers of universal thinking. Man has seen enough of bloodshed and bigotry. We need to try love and togetherness in this era of universal connectivity.

I don't look at their degree or qualifications, I find most interesting thoughts articulated on the social media by people who are gifted in intelligence and have shown little inclination towards material statuses. In the Greek Academy the status of a person was determined by his coinage of new thought, not his material affluence.

Now observe this Trump phenomenon. He has everything in life - a billionaire, a trademark worth $3 billion; there are 5,000 billionaires out there, none of them can imagine to be the President of the richest and most affluent democracy in the world. Yet, he is searching for that praise and global acceptance he is not getting. And here lies the points, his words take the respect away. Whenever any person makes fun of you, never retaliate, but never forget either, and make sure you shall not be what your tormentor in his mind thinks you are!

I wrote this to Mr Trump today:

There is nothing presidential about your presidency Mr Trump! It is neither universally inclusive nor polite. If you want to avenge that 2011 correspondents dinner's Seth/Obama verbal assault and ridicule, prove them by your actions and words that you are better than those sledgehammer insults. It was your birther insistence that brought all that on your head.

You can only be ever respected if you talk love and amity, not division and bigotry. The hallmark of your administration currently is creating a huge gulf between the citizens and with the comity of nations of the world. All this will snowball and will have horrendous consequences. Mr. President, talk love and change your mantra of hate.

In this age of connectivity and high technology the President of the United States has the capacity to lead and help mankind use their resident creativity and intelligence to generate abundance and meaningful life for every human being on the face of this earth.

He can turn the fortune of people by being magnanimous and a man with farsightedness. What a unique position he is in!

Instead, he is prowling homes of poor theoretically unlawful residents. The First Lady herself was there 2000-2001 (when she was modelling without a green card and earned $20k). Give people some leeway like the dear First Lady had and deal with them with some compassion. Since we first appeared 3 million years ago, we have meandered our way to all the continents; we all are migrants.

Make your legacy great, not insignificant and bitter. Never have hate, bigotry, exclusion, hurt and intimidation or bullying ever succeeded; your administration shall implode rest assured or the nation will further divide so immensely that 2017, 20th Jan will be remembered as a bad omen, the dawn of a bad era. Don't go down that route, please. You are absolutely being led by a sick bigot [Bannon] on the wrong side of history.

Leading this awesome great nation to a bottomless pitfall of divide, fear and intimidation is a crime against humanity. What a disgrace and humiliation. Change your course, Mr Trump! We are bound for the stars soon; national boundaries are not evident when we view the Earth from space.

