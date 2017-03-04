Humans epitomise evolutionary perfection of stardust

In response to a remark "a Muslim is your FB uncle Sheeeshhh..."

Extreme hate is not limited to Daesh, regretfully it is an across-the-board cancer.

We are constituents of stars. We open up; we don't die; we turn into a supernova. We're all human, aren't we? And human life is worth respecting, irrespective of his beliefs or gods.

Intelligent life is a rarity. And we human beings are intelligent stardust connected enough to discover who we are; we are heavy metals from the throes of dead stars, neurally so well connected that we are looking at deciphering and decoding the Big Bang and defining Higgs, both at the extreme ends of known science -- astrophysicists and quantum mechanics having an intercourse to discover the so far teasingly potent 'grand unified theory' - the holy grail of all the great minds.

We have this tendency to play down our extremely unique configuration, even two snowflakes are not alike. We epitomise evolutionary perfection of the stardust. Let's grow out of our shallow wells. Let's stop defining and judging each other.