Busting a meme: Pakistan to run out of water by 2025 due to climate change

The meme currently circulating that Pakistan could run out of water by 2025 because of climate change is complete nonsense. If climate change will melt glaciers, as projected by the weather experts, we will be inundated with continuous floods for 250 years before the Himalayan water from the glaciers runs out -- we should see floods 7 months of the year.

The Himalayas contain the third-largest deposit of ice and snow in the world, after Antarctica and the Arctic. The Himalayan range encompasses about 15,000 glaciers, which store about 12,000 km3 (3,000 cubic miles) of fresh water. For 12,000 km3 water to melt into the seas we will see humongous floods that we don't have. This crappy fear-driving nonsense of self-styled weather experts should be backed by some data on 'where the water is if glaciers are melting fast.'

Our problem is perennial flow; we get 70% of water in 4 months and 30% in 8 months. It is a water management issue. Therefore even before the dam's upstream we needed the Lloyd Barrage planned by the Raj in the 1890's to save Sind from famine. When our Sind population was less than 4 million.

We could not provide for 4 million, now with management we provide for 200 m with 30 m tonnes wheat crop. There was no water in Khareef back in the 1900's. There would be no relative affluence of food resources in Larkana, Dadu, Nawabshah, Sanghar districts without Rice and Nara Canals.

Our glaciers are the largest glaciers out of North and South Pole. Himalayan Glaciers “have almost grown to their original size.” The livelihood of 2.5 billion depends on these mountains that inhibit glaciers of life.

Actually 'The Karakoram is a picturesque chain of snowy peaks along the border of India, Pakistan and China. It's part of the larger Himalaya mountain chain, which is losing its glaciers as the climate warms. Yet observations in the Karakoram region reveal that the glaciers there are stable, and snowfall is increasing instead of decreasing.'

Reference : https://www.google.co.uk/…/48256-asia-karakoram-glaciers-st…

4.6 billion years of earth's evolution cannot impacted by mere man! We spend trillions on regulation but will reduce carbon emissions by a fraction. Instead we can spend those trillions on solar and sustainable energy and leave this extraordinary regulatory legislation behind. We need clean energy and we need to cut our waste. Waste and poverty are the biggest polluters.