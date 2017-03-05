Etymology of the word "Hindu"

Hate should not distort your origins and history.

Everyone who lives in Hindustan is a Hindu - true - but you [my dear Hindu brothers] may get upset to know that 'Hindustan' or 'Hindu' was a word that originated from the Persians, and later, by the Muslim warlords.

Persian Cuneiform inscriptions refer to the word "Hindu" as a geographic name rather than a religious name.

In Mahabharata we find a reference to "Bharat". Greeks also mispronounced the river Sindhu as Indos.

''Hindu"and "India" both have foreign origin. "Hindu" is not a Sanskrit word. "Hindu" is not mentioned in any Vedic Scriptures. Persians referred to Indus river as Sindhu. As ancient Persians kept S silent in the word "Sindhu," it became "Hindu."

Land procured by Yama (King Jamshid) became the homeland of the Hindus.

Gateway to the Aryan Hindu Lands

The Hindu Rig and Atharva Vedas state:

1. Worship with oblation Yama the King, son of Vivasvat,the assembler of people, who departed from the deep to the heights, and explored the road for many.

2. Yama was the first who found for us the route. This home is not to be taken from us. Those who are now born, (go) by their own routes to the place where unto our ancient forefathers emigrated. (Atharva Veda xviii.1.49 & Rig Veda x.14.1)

...they cross by fords the mighty streams which the virtuous offerers of sacrifice pass (Atharva Veda xviii.4.7)

When Alexander invaded India, the Macedonian army referred to the river as Indus and the land east of the river as India. The Greek writers who wrote about Alexander preferred to use the same name. Arabs called it Al-Hind and later the Muslim invaders and rulers from Uzbekistan referred the Indian subcontinent as "Hindustan" and the people who lived there as Hindus.

The people who follow 'The Vedas' are following "Sanatana Dharma", not Hinduism. Any person living in the land beyond the river Indus is a Hindu and whatever religion he or she practices is Hinduism; the word Hindu is a secular word.

Heritage institute of Zorasters :

The seven Indus Rivers, Hapta Hindu are: 1. the Indus (Veda-Sindhu), 2. the Kabul and 3. Kurram rivers joining on the west and north banks of the Indus, and the 4. Jhelum (Veda-Vitasta), 5. Chenab (Veda-Asikni), 6. Ravi (Veda-Airovati), and 7. Sutlej/Beas (Veda-Vipasa) rivers joining the Indus' east and south banks. (There is some discussion that the Saraswati River mentioned in Hindu Vedic texts was also an Indus tributary - though this is not clear).

The Hindu texts are mainly concerned with the eastern and southern tributaries while the Zoroastrian texts are concerned with the upper reaches of the Indus and all its tributaries whose valleys would have provided access to the plains - areas north and west of the Punjab (Panj-ab meaning five waters in Persian), i.e., present-day North-West Frontier Province in Northern Pakistan, Northern Punjab and Kashmir in India and Pakistan.