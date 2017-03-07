Man does not have the power to destroy nature's design

Some idiots continue to harp messages of destruction and doom and gloom, but they are so detached from reality!

I just watched a movie of a cheetah eating a crocodile live, an eel-like fish living inside the beluga whale devouring the organs of the whale from the inside; an eagle snatching a small lamb, and a salmon on its journey back to the spawning grounds landing in the open jaws of a bear. The superior tears the inferior apart. The unruly cancer cell trying to live inside us, unaware that once it eats up the host, its own unruly multiplication will stop too. Only to be challenged by our desire to live on.

Nature is designed, and is all about the hierarchy on the order of the food chain. Man is the most judicious sentient being on the top of the food chain now finally realising, after coming off his hunter and gatherer state, that every species needs to exist. Though evolution of man has taken time but man is trying his best. We with all the negatives they load on our minds are living in one of the most open and prosperous era of mankind and we are improving. Literacy, poverty, health and freedom, on all counts, we live in a world that is improving.

Man's effect on climate change is a huge exaggeration - our 4.6 billion years of growth is not dependent on what's happening in the last 50 years and we are on the verge of mastering the solar energy soon. Look at the life expectancy; we were below 50 at the turn of the century, now reaching 75 globally, and are told we are 'going and melting away.'