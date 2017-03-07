(This post from 7 March 2013 is being reproduced for posterity)

It is ignorance, silly, not faith that hampers you. The stage is now set, for a 'cyber curtain of ignorance' to descend from Maghreb to Malaysia. Bigots who trivialise and bigots who try to ban these trivialities will make sure the dark ages extend a few more decades in areas where enlightenment and rekindling of renaissance is a must.

Thanks to its pro-free speech policy, YouTube and other Google products have become vital platforms for free expression all over the world; it helped open the world and killed the distance. No more. It is just a matter of time that connective mediums like Google, You Tube, Face book, Twitter and other social media will be subjected to blanket suppression and censorship in regions of the world where dogma reigns supreme.

A 'cyber curtain of ignorance' is about to descend from Maghreb to Malaysia. Love and peace between man is the only answer. From time immemorial, anyone who has ever questioned the celestial source of law and was forced to practice was considered mad and a subject of violent death.

Making Gods is an old human hobby, we just like it. It is the very people who think they are fighting the inviolability of Prophet who actually are the ones propagating this ugly message all over at Godspeed. People on the Titanic didn't think the boat was going to sink, until the bow was under water. How could the boat be sinking? The lights were still on, and the bar was open, right? But people who qualitatively analysed the rising water levels realized the boat was going down, in a matter of hours.