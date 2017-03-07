Life on earth may terminate but not from human actions

In response to: "You challenge established wisdom all the time. Why??"

It's about seeing life from a perspective slightly different from the mainstream. I am a little nuts, I think differently!

Malthusian theory, the club of Rome reports all projected doom and gloom, but we only became better and stronger over centuries. It was the inability of some philosophers to appreciate the rate of change of change itself. Our exponential growth has saved us from extinction - yes we were bound for one. We are not 7.3 billion by mere chance. Black Plague used to be the scourge of mankind. Where is it now? We are an adaptable species and a considerate one too.

Though we hate optimism and nourish sensationalism to the hilt as we are predominantly bent towards exaggeration of imminent destruction, dilemma of our Stone Age past fear and cowardice overtakes our courage and dexterity.

Life on earth may terminate not from our actions but events beyond our control like an astray asteroid, a solar flare, when our solar system enters the extinction zone around our galaxy.

We worry about a few degrees; Earth's mantle is scorching hot. It is a sweltering 2,570 degrees Fahrenheit (1,410 degrees Celsius), a new study has found. The same discovery has also revealed that the mantle under Earth's oceans — the area just below the crust that extends down to the planet's inner liquid core — is almost 110 degrees F (60 degrees C) hotter than scientists previously thought, the researchers said. The finding will help scientists more accurately model Earth's many geodynamic processes, including plate tectonics.

These are far bigger challenges outside and inside the planet; rather, we need to spend trillions on harnessing sustainable energy instead of regulatory framework killing innovation. We cannot live without help within 8 km higher or 3 km deeper max.

This minuscule bubble has evolved over 4.6 billion years and forces beyond computer simulation keep it in balance. Poverty, disease and shelter alongside our huge stockpile of WMD's are the biggest polluters and threats to our survival, rather, our intolerance is the mother of all threats.

We live in an era of huge exaggeration - our 4.6 billion years of growth is not dependent on what's happening in the last 50 years, and we are on the verge of mastering solar energy soon. Look at the life expectancy; we were below 50 at the turn of the century now reaching 75 globally and are told we are 'going and melting away'. We are only at the cusp of a Great Leap Forward.