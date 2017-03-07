Origins of the "Urdu" language

In Persian, zabān-i-urdū means 'language of the camp.'

It was developed as a result of regular Turkic - Iranian invasions of the subcontinent.

It was lingua franca between the occupying armies and the local people of the areas around Delhi. Urdū being from Turkic ordu is derived from horde tribe or troop of Asian nomads or any nomadic group.

The ultimate Urdu prose is from the epic Indian movie "Mughal-e-Azam," a love story between Mughal emperor Akbar's son, Salim, and a legendary slave girl in Akbar's harem, Anarkali.

'Salim tujhe marne nahi dega ... aur hum Anarkali tujhe jeene nahi denge'

Salim won't let you die ... and I, Anarkali, won't let you live

'Taqdeerein badal jaati hai, zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki tarikh badal jaati hai, Shahenshah badal jaate hai ... magar is badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai ... woh insaan nahi badalta'

Destinies change, eras change, dates of countries change, Kings change ... but in this changing world if love stays with someone ... then that person does not change

'Kaanton ko murjhane ka khauf nahin hota'

Thorns are not scared about withering

'Hamara Hindustan koi tumhara dil nahi ... ki laundi jiski Malika bane'

My India is not your heart ... where a girl can become its Queen

'Mera dil bhi apka koi Hindustan nahi ... jispar aap hukumat kare'

My heart too is not your India ... on which you can rule

'Tahkhane ke bhaari darwaaze talwaron se nahi taqdeeron se khula karte hai'

The heavy doors of the dungeon open with destinies, not with swords

'Mohabbat joh darti ho woh mohabbat nahin ... ayyashi hai, gunaah hai'

Love that is scared is not love ... it is debauchery, it is crime