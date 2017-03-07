History will prove the likes of Syed Munawwar Hassan wrong

(This post from 24 Nov 2014 is being reproduced for posterity)

I am confused. Why is everyone so upset with this 'Qitaal fi Sabeelillah' (Armed fighting in the way of God or Holy War) statement?

خندہ زن غیر ہے احساس تجھے ہےکہ نہیں ؟

Syed Munawar Hassan is repeating what is Syed Abu Aala Maududi 's Takfiri philosophy that finds its source and emanates from Imam Ibn Tamiyyah. What is new in this? These present killings are going on in the name of Takfir legitimised by Syed Sahib Murshid.

Former Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Munawwar Hassan ruled out the resolution of issues through democratic disposition and instead called for promoting the culture of ‘Jihad’ to overcome the present challenges. There is nothing surprising about what we hear from JI Munawar Hassan - his statement about 'solution of problems are Jihad and Qatal and only Democratic politics cannot steer the country out of the present mess.' "sabhi masa'ail ka hall 'qitaal fi sabeel-Allah main hai, aur isay Dehshatgardi ka naam dena ghalt hai (the solution for all problems is in qitaal fi sabeelillah and to label it as terrorism is wrong).

“It is beyond the system based on elections to overcome the challenges being faced by the country,” he says. JI has still to answer for the dark era of Albadr and AlShams where they eliminated 'brothers in faith', the workers of Awami League in the name of unity and religion. He is exactly promoting Takfir demanding cutting heads of anyone who dissents or disagrees.

This universal blood-lust and language of JI Munawar Hassan has deep historical roots, we all should know that the theological basis and jurisprudence of this desire of 'universal Jihad stems from desire to win.' Elimination of dissent is the primary object of Taliban/political Islam; nothing can be resolved peacefully within the nations of Islam; hence bloodshed is a legitimate tool of statecraft.

You need to understand philosophy of Ibn Taymiyya, and Hassan al-Banna, Sayyid Qutb, and Siyyid Abu'l a'la Maududi. If you don't know who Imam Ibn Taymiyah was, you will not know what are the actual roots of a 'Talibenic mindset! ' This is the history of 'philosophical origins' of terror killing rampant nowadays in the name of 'Takfir.'

If you don't comprehend and fully recognise the jurisprudence of 'Takfir' and trace the original author of this concept, you will not understand the origins of the violence within the realms of political Islam today that has become so unbridled.

The roots of modern-day Salafis/Wahabbism/Talibanization dates back to the 13th century to a man known as Ibn Taymiyah. Though it wasn’t until the 18th century when a man by the name of Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab brought about a transformation that changed the course of Islam, until then the Hanbali thought dominated, though an active subterranean puritan movement of Ahle- Salaf was raising its tentacles.

Ibn Taymiyah considered acts like visiting graves to treasure dead ones as faithlessness and 'Shirk.' Predominantly the Shias and the Muslims who ascribed to Sufi tendencies suffred the full brunt and were declared heretics. Ibn Taymiyah reasoned them as infidels and condoned their slaughter as legitimate. 'Taliban' today following those injunctions kill fellow brothers Muslims with equal enthusiasm in the name of Takfir. It was Ibn Taymiyah’s verdict on Takfir that is the major contention today in 'Majmu’a al-Fatawa (Compilation of Religious Verdicts),' Ibn Taymiyah wrote:

“Nay it is known from the Salaf Imams that Takfir (to be considered non-Muslim) be issued against anyone that says that Quran is created he must repent or otherwise be killed.”

“To recite the intention loudly is not permissible according to the Muslim scholars, nor did the Prophet, Caliphs or Sahaba, Salaf or Imams perform it. Whoever claims it is Wajib (compulsory), he must be taught the law and then to repent from that opinion. If he insists on it then he must be killed.”

Twenty years ago, Dr Fadl, an ideological follower of Syed Qutb, Hassan Banna and Maududi/Ibn Tamiyyah became al-Qaeda's intellectual figurehead with a crucial book setting out the rationale for global jihad against the West. It was Dr. Fadl who first led EIJ into the Ibn Taymiyah 'Takfiri' theology that allows Muslims to excommunicate other Muslims for any petty offence against Sharia and lawfully kill them in Jihad. He is said to be "one of Ayman Al-Zawahiri's oldest associates, and his book Al-'Unda fi I'dad Al-'Udda - "The Essentials of Making Ready for Jihad", was used as a jihad manual in Al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan. It was like what Das Kapital was to the Marxists.

He and his book is the latest ideological link that connects contemporary 'philosophical' connection between Daesh, Bin Ladenism, TTP, and the icons of extreme violence with the tenets and creeds of Ibn Taymiyah: Today in a full circle of events it is most regrettable that the jurisprudence of 'Sharia' that endorsed Taleban and Al-Qaeda to eliminate Muslims stems from Dr. Fadl's interpretation of philosophy of Ibn Taymiyah.

Why Daesh/ extremists kill anyone and everyone - 'Tafkir': According to Dr. Fadl, in 'The Compendium, 'Among those who were not only sinners but apostates of Islam and deserving of death.' According to Fadl, 'the rulers of Egypt and other Arab countries, those who obey them, and those who participate in elections. The infidel's rule, his prayers, and the prayers of those who pray behind him are invalid,' Fadl decrees. ''His blood may be shed legally by true Muslims. I say to Muslims in all candor that secular, nationalist democracy opposes your religion and your doctrine, and in submitting to it you leave God's book behind."

Other Muslims who are actually infidels include anyone employed by the government, the police, and the courts, and anyone who works for peaceful change instead of violent jihad. In addition, those who disagree with these ideas are also heretics and deserve to be killed.' He was from 'Akhwans' (Brotherhood) whose entire philosophy was coined by Al-Akhwan intellectual tour de force Siyyid Abu'l a'la Maududi. Hassan al-Banna and Sayyid Qutb got their bearings set from philosophy of Maududi and Maududi was a student of Ibn Tamiyyah.

'Sayyid Imam al-Sharif,' Dr Fadl, the person who helped bin Laden create al-Qaeda: Fadl was one of the first members of Al Qaeda's top council. Sharif as one of the founding fathers of al Qa’eda has now recanted and issued a damning indictment of Zawahiri, it is no less a denunciation than Marx denouncing Friedrich Engels as his editor of the book. He is now the most important al Qa’eda dissident and writes after futile wars and Qataal fi Sabeelillah that:

"Every drop of blood that was shed or is being shed in Afghanistan and Iraq is the responsibility of bin Laden and Zawahiri and their followers," writes Dr Fadl. He thinks 9/11 "a catastrophe for Muslims," because Al Qaeda's actions "caused the death of tens of thousands of Muslims—Arabs, Afghans, Pakistanis and others."

Syed Munawar Hasan is wrong. History will prove him wrong. Like Dr. Fadl, soon his own family will recant this violence like Farooq Maududi did.