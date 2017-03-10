Tahirih - A heroine of women's emancipation

The Times on 13 October 1852 reports the death of Táhirih, describing her as the 'Fair Prophetess of Qazwain.'

A woman appearing unveiled was a grave transgression against the clergy; her unveiling became the first act defiance in Iranian history and the start of a movement against the oppression of women everywhere.

She was captured in 1852, imprisoned and eventually executed that year. With her voice proclaiming a new day in which women and men would be equal she once said: "You can kill me as soon as you like, but you cannot stop the emancipation of women."

Tahirih's famous poetry, translated from Persian to English (From "Tahirih the Pure" by Martha Root)

The thralls of yearning love constrain in the bonds of pain and calamity

These broken-hearted lovers of thine to yield their lives in their in their zeal for thee.

Though with sword in hand my Darling stand with intent to slay, though sinless I be,

If it pleases him this tyrant's whim, I am well content with his tyranny.

As in sleep I lay at the break of day that cruel Charmer came to me,

And in the grace of his form and face the dawn of the Morn I seemed to see;

The musk of Cathay might perfume gain from the scent those fragrant tresses rain,

While his eyes demolish a faith in vain attacked by the pagans of Tartary.

With you who condemn both love an wine for the hermit's cell and the zealot's shrine,

What can I do? for our Faith divine you hold a thing of infamy?

The tangled curls of thy darling's hair, and thy saddle and steed are thy only care.

In thy heart the Absolute hath no share, nor the thought of the poor man's poverty.

Sikandar's pomp and display be thine, the Kalantar's habit and way be mine,

That, if it please thee, I resign, while this, though bad, is enough for me,

The country of 'I' and 'we' forsake; thy home in Annihilation make,

Since fearing not this step to take, thou shalt gain

Dr Jakob Eduard Polak, the Shah's physician, was an eye-witness to the execution and described it as: "I was witness to the execution of Qurret el ayn, who was executed by the war minister and his adjutants; the beautiful woman endured her slow death with superhuman fortitude".