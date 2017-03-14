Great scientific minds have fast tracked us - from 'nouveaux chimps' - into our scientific evolutionary process

In response to someone's question: "Ike - How do we get on to the fast track of development and progress.. within 10,000 years of Jericho"

Sometimes 4 billion year-old advanced aliens, watching us struggling, pick one of us and, as a part of their prime directive, accelerate our progress; they add to the neural connectivity.

Einstein - a century ago Einstein calculations were manual - there was no scientific calculators. How did such a powerful mind exist?

He truly was an extraordinary mind and therefore sometimes I postulate that what if aliens, billions of years ahead of us out there are watching us? Socrates, Archimedes, Galileo, Newton, Einstein are in my opinion the gifted manifestations to fast track us, the 'nouveaux chimps,' into our scientific evolutionary process. If we look back to the first human settlement of, say Jericho, and compare it to now, we can see what an expedited journey we are on; and the last 100 years have just been phenomenal - and so will the next 100 years be.

The secrets of the universe are being unleashed as if the super advanced societies, seeing Daesh's primitiveness, have decided to expedite the restrictions of their prime directive and decided to take human minds to the next level of cosmic comprehension.

They periodically select one of us mortals and shift their minds by a few million years ahead into the next orbit of their knowledge of science. Humanly to find gravitational waves is an extraordinary treat, it needed tolerances that would not even accept deviations that were a fraction of a proton diameter. The machines took care of the curvature of the earth and continental shifts.

After 2 million years of quiet emergence as homosapiens, within the last 100 years as if a miracle triggered a revolution of intellect, Einstein's mind could visualise and predict black holes and relativity. We are now seeing the evidence of watching our origins from a grandstand, gravitational waves for me is the gift of 'those aliens if there is something out there.' If evolution would have taken its normal slow paced course and had not been nudged, we would have needed a 'billion more years' for the progress we have achieved from year 5,000 BC to date 2017 AD. If something is out there they are watching us and helping us, we could not have had this huge leap without that nudge.

