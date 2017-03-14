Why is it so important for people to interact

People erroneously think that withdrawal from social media is a sign of self-restraint. Nonsense; that is absolutely wrong. Interaction and teaching is rated very high in the pyramid of how we learn and retain knowledge.

We are seven billion-plus of us and if you think that the footprint of your thought is dear, you are wrong. Thought that remains trapped becomes corrosive and detrimental; it needs cross-fertilisation and cross-examination. You need to expose your mindset to opposing winds and currents. Lift your veil and throw off your yoke of shyness, join the world of new critical thinking.

We retain 70% of what we discuss and 80% of what we experience and 90% of what we teach each other. Only 10% of what we read we retain. Please have a big circle of interactivity and let ideas have intercourse.

Thanks for the chart, Max Roser!