"Enquire, unlearn and relearn" - our life's journey that should never end

This is one of the few memes I appreciate and I thank the person who posted it.
These words are absolutely true. And the lesson to learn is:
Keep your head down - don't react.
Always be good.
Be positive.
And don't do what they do.
Be nice; open the doors of your home and heart to everyone and that is how you will be a very happy person.
Understand well please - be 'nothing in life' to be 'something in life.'
Don't ask for respect. You earn it with your actions.
Normal people promote love and care; only sick minds try to destroy peace.
When a person speaks ill of others with you, remember well he or she will talk exactly like that about you to others.
Don't let people backbite, as a listener you become a party.
Bitter people self-implode. Positive people maintain a graceful dignified silence.
This meme I will share; it reflects exactly how I treated an 'adversary' - I never bothered with the intensity and evil of their spite; instead I kept working on a lifelong search of education and knowledge as a student. And finally discovered 'why' I was around: To enquire, unlearn and relearn. A journey that never ends.