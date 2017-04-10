Unchain and liberate yourself from judgmental eyes and prejudices

Before you condemn me as an infidel, know well my Anthropolgy, Poetry, Astrophysics, Ideological underpinnings and my own existence that stems from a very keen desire to learn; therefore, for me, everything has a meaning and a positive one too, for me outrageous and heinous wickedness possesses a yielding heart. Like Akbar Allahabadi, I give my answers in a cushioned conduct; the answer given by Akbar Allahabadi to all the Muslim leaders fomenting Hindu-Muslim divide was in a form of a Ghazal. These leaders used to mockingly tell Allahabadi that he must have been offered wine by the Hindus so he sermonizes harmony, accord and love.

"Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Thodi Si Jo Pii Lii Hai

Daakaa Toh Nahin Daalaa Chori Toh Nahi Kii Hai"

(Why the growing chaos over a little drink I indulged in? I have not committed any robbery nor have I thieved)

Because I want to be dim-witted and asinine sometimes, that helps clear off constipation of intellect. We are designed mysteriously; jumbled up; and puzzlingly clueless; the icing arrives sometimes as a 'thief in the night' - that is the streak of genius and brilliance. Genius is not an enduring caller, it visits only when all other slanting inclinations have gotten tired and are motionless and sleeping. Regrettably when one is constantly looking for that 'genius' it never reaches our desired destination, i.e., neural networks.

Rest assured, you have to be 'who you are' for that streak to visit for an instant. This is within all of us. Our intrinsic craving to conceal ourselves is what makes these visits go wasted. We are so busy "not being us" that when an idea comes that 'genius' just goes begging.

You pull me back by eons, you make me think 'how I broke free ,' this one you will enjoy. 'Boot Hum Jo Kahi Kaafir Allah Ke Marzi Hai'

I have unchained myself from the piercing eyes of judgement and finicky fault-finding. I am now surrounded by people who are like me as dire or as fine; we are all amalgamation of our intellectual, holy and libidinal inclinations, we suppress nearly all to be accorded recognition as ordinary; this race to become run of the mill is a race of ignoring our innate strengths.

We forfeit our whole existence to live a life what people around us want; these very people will not change an iota of theirs but they demand you to be conformist, screw them!

Don't accord respect to a person who doesn't know the 'R' of respect. Just get out of their way; no need of an argument, go create your own little world, you don't have to conquer anything but make your own modest contribution to your own little existence and people who think care about you.

My discretion to depict who I am has made me intellectually and bodily a liberated person.