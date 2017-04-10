A message of love, peace and unity on April Fool's Day 2017

This is a message on 1st, April 2017:

Renaissance is enlightenment and journey beyond your own scriptures and deities.

We love to fool each other on this unique day than to appreciate what a great day 1st April is. On this day we need to reiterate our basic social contract with our stardust.

It is that we forget and forgive in life because you deserve peace. Without this our heart will roast and burn. Let's take that ugly thorn of insensitive indifference out of our flesh, like a thorn in our sole that does not let us walk, the thorn in our tongue and heart distorts us completely; our expression and feelings reflect our humanity, an ugly one makes us sarcastic and weird.

Let's make people feel great by observing and appreciating what they are writing and doing. Our insecurities not to react or stay dormant are based either on silly comparisons with others or delusional narcissist superiority. By nature sentient stardust 'that we are' are equal. We are unique and we all need to take cosmic pride in our innate humility and natural urge for fresh learning.

Let's not colour and have prejudice against people because of their belief, religion, race and where and what they were born with. Our job is to see the bigger picture beyond the belief bequeathed to us by birth, it has no relevance in our newly emerging global village.

Let's not dig dirt from each other's past scriptures, instead let's dig commonality of our 14.73 billion year-old existence from nothingness. We have a lot more common that unites us than what the stories and myths of last 5,000 years have done to divide us. We are components of stars, the elements in our right hand come from a different star than the left.

Let's work together on this unique feature that makes us the extraordinary self aware well proportioned product of universe. When a human is killed it is part of the universe that is killed. We all are an integral part and manifestation of the great universe though deserted on this forlorn planet. But our gaze has extended our limitations nearing the event itself. Our Hubble LHC and LIGO has posted our eyes on the threshold that we are on the brink of the horizon that will help us watch our birth as H and He.

Life is sharing your beautiful thoughts even if no one is listening. Always read and listen to learn and spread. Also reading leads to enquiry, question the essence of your understanding. This is how wisdom takes hold within your inner self and optimism and positivity becomes a habit.

Don't associate humans with a dogma, any slogan that tells you 'you are better then others because of your belief' is a disaster. The biggest service and deed is 'what have you done for others.'

This super connected world is a phenomenon of just a few decades; we are extremely lucky to be able to witness global connectivity of minds. It will steadily dilute the differences and promote universality of our common traits of love, care, share and respectful coexistence and cohabitation.

There is a lot of background claptrap of ugly violence but as the walls break it initially looks all chaotic but to have a beautiful open landscape, this is cleansing of the slates; these xenophobic violent expressions of the extreme are the last sigh of the icons of hate.