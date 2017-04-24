Will our earth survive when the Milky Way and neighbouring Andromeda collide?

Our earth plays no part in what happens in the universe; we are absolutely of no significance and are heading towards a mighty roasting. We are in such a docile corner of the Milky way that nothing extraordinary happens here. This is the reason life evolved here.

We as dogmatic humans refute known science and known reason when we think 'how important our ashes and dust future is.' I don't know why we are so worried about our dust and ashes. People who don't know their science will never know their future and will never let anyone live in peace.

This is what we are heading for our dust and ashes will be a part of the drama in 4 billion years. Scientific theory has predicted in the third episode of Cosmos: 'A Spacetime Odyssey' the first picture is our future in 4 billion years, the second our earth whose oceans have boiled:

The birth of Milkomeda:

'Currently, Andromeda and the Milky Way are about 2.5 million light-years apart. Fueled by gravity, the two galaxies are hurtling toward one another at 402,000 kilometres per hour. But even at that speed, they won’t meet for another four billion years. Then, the two galaxies will collide head-on and fly through one another, leaving gassy, starry tendrils in their wakes. For eons, the pair will continue to come together and fly apart, scrambling stars and redrawing constellations until eventually, after a billion or so years have passed, the two galaxies merge.

The future of our solar system and planet earth:

Then, the solar system will have a new cosmic address: A giant elliptical galaxy, formed by the collision and merger of the Milky Way and Andromeda called as Milkomeda. The good news is that stars are so far apart that even though galaxies are colliding, the probabilities of stellar collisions are small. So the sun and its planets will likely survive the birth of Milkomeda, though Earth will no longer be able to call the Milky Way home. And we’ll no longer live in a spiral galaxy.

Milkomeda will be elliptical in shape, and it’ll probably look pretty red, which you can see toward the end of the 2012 team’s animation, and in the animation below shows our abode as an Artist’s conception of the future Earth, whose oceans have boiled away due to the Sun’s increasing heat, exiled to the outskirts of the new merged galaxy that astronomers have dubbed Milkomeda.'

