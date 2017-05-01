In a new pre-publication study for the journal Astronomical Notes and the Smithsonian, it is being reported that though contemporary astrophysicists have learned a lot from astronomer Ali ibn Ridwan in Egypt and the Benedictine monks at the Abbey of St. Gall in Switzerland, who had witnessed the brightest supernovas ever recorded, now catalogedas SN 1006 in 1006 A.D. Astrophysicists have also taken pictures of the remnants of the explosion, 7,200 light years from Earth in the constellation Lupus.

Yet they needed more information position, brightness and color to be able to classify God SN 1006 correctly. They needed to ascertain if SN 1006 was one star in a binary system that became a white dwarf and sucked matter off its companion star before exploding or SN 1006 was more than a typcial Ia, suggestive of the fact that the supernova was

Ralph Neuhäuser, an astrophysicist at Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany has discovered an account of Persian polymath Ibn Sina, known in the Western world as Avicenna. Neuhäuser and his colleagues argue that a passage in Ibn Sina’s encyclopedia of science and philosophy, the Kitab al-Shifa, describes SN 1006 and not a passing comet as previously thought.

Last year he also had another paper published based on a fresh translation of the historian al-Yamani, which pushed back the earliest date for the supernova to April 17, 1006, a week and a half earlier than the earliest recorded appearance of the star. It also records the position, brightness and color.

The color data from both accounts has helped researchers to further classify the supernova, which they currently believe was a type Ia blast—one that happens when one star in a binary system becomes a white dwarf and sucks matter off its companion star before exploding.

Ibn Sina's, description is helping them figure out just how explosive the event was, some astrophysicists now leaning towards the idea that SN 1006 was more than a typcial Ia, suggesting that the supernova was actually caused by reactions between two white dwarfs.