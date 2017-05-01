My (Facebook) Wall is not a democratic parliament - my Wall, my rules!

In response to someone who asked, "Why do you block?" (people on Facebook)

I have never blocked anyone - that's blasphemy! Rather, it's the other way around: 'I block myself from the lives of those who I think start getting irked by my line of thinking.'

Ok, show me one position I took on FB in the last eight years that was a 'popular position'; everywhere my position was different from conventional wisdom, and you can chop my neck if you find one position that was popular. I take a stance on issues based on my rational, and you think I am a normal person? My simplicity and humility are for those who can appreciate that it is not a commodity or a ball to be kicked. Me being nice is due to me being born with no pranks but rest assured, if needs be and someone ever doubts, he will find me a different person who can take on the world. If on this level of 'no arrogance' people have issues, then I don't know what will happen if I was not so down to earth. The issue is mind intellect and coinage which irks a lot of people and that I really can't help; yes, one of my strengths is that I am able to understand and analyse quickly.

My wall is not a democratic parliament. My wall, my rules. I write for pleasure and not to start incessant arguments. I am happy with my 'falsehood'; who is anyone to show me their puritanical truth?

I realise that conceitedness, self-edification, self-righteousness cynicism and perfectionism are the real vices of man. If these vices are espoused one will wash in narcissism and be poised in inexperience. Intellect is far profound and clear in its conveyance and cannot be stripped off like meat from the bones.

You please need to bear with me. And don't finger me unnecessarily; let me enjoy my circus on my own wall/home. My monkey is dancing on my tune, you don't want to dance, please don't come but I will not be living a normal life. Even I will make a story out of 'Daal Chawal' not necessarily caviar and champagne. I am a story teller.

Show me one position I was on the side of popular wisdom - for me to survive and have intellectual respect, one needs some integrity, reason and rationality, people do need to have the heart to accept my positions as I am usually on the opposite end, more often than not things in their minds flare up hence more than 1590 times I had to block myself.

With the kind of rebel I am, the last thing one wants is to see me on their newsfeed; if you don't like me you will hate me with all your guts, that is the problem I face. I assure you I love their hate because by doing that they have been sadly stuck in their self-styled cave age small mindedness. No bigness shall ever knock on your door without magnanimity towards others; words are dry, it is your table that makes them worthy.

Now with this background when my feeble and weak sixth sense sees early signs of fatigue of relationship and seething undercurrents of foaming anger, I just go ahead pull the trigger and block myself; it has nothing to do on the part of the counterparty. It is all my decision and it is triggered by petty complications, when I see those mushrooming in frequency, I just don't want people to get hurt with my posts and this is the only way to avoid confrontation and incessant arguments.

I have no time to settle arguments, squabbles and menial foolish egotistical disputes on this forum. I have thousands who read me and disagree or agree. If I start arguments with everyone it will never end; my creativity (that I term it) will be compromised and lay in the dust. I don't argue in the house to finish. This is a declared rule on all issues. I will not interfere. That is how I operate and maintain peace around me. I am a winner because I have the ability to lose and not cry about my losses, and win again.

I don't like to argue rather, I like to love, I have no time to argue. It is not for me, I'm a type A alpha male prone to massive attack if I don't take care of my cool head, it is not my faculty to argue, and I concede! I am a vain person (if you say so) never claimed to be anything more and a far lesser person in every respect. I don't want to be a greater person, that is how I project myself - I present myself as broken winged 'all bandaged with glue and stuff.' If you get a different image it is your mind who stitched it, it is your magnanimity, your own exaggeration.

Who I am - let me tell you what I think. I am a 'toota phuta aadmi'. So please give me a break. I enjoy writing, thinking and thinking originally at the cutting edge, with absolutely zero ambition for power or glory or any such aspirations since the age of 18 when I buried my father that you saw. My only ambition then and now, which has remained consistent, was/is of sending my thoughts out as cyber specks with the hope that one day I will be redeemed as a wannabe philosopher who never made it. :D

Aah ko chahye ik umar asar hone tak,

kon jeeta hai teri Zulf k sar hone tak,

Hum ne maana k taghaful na kro ge lekin,

Khaak ho jayen ge hum Tum ko khabar hone tak

This is a place to love and love others; if you begrudge and keep ongoing heartaches, this is not the place to settle disputes please. These lingering gnashing wounds will kill; the best way is to change your course. This is not a ground for war breeders and breeding. I think you don't agree - go and write a counter argument, publish it on Newsvine instead of making this page a fish market. Stop judging me please; I don't even say 25% of what I think and do.

I will end up with this, as far as 'me' goes: Kya piddi, aur kya piddi ka shorba

Na chhair Ae nikhat-e-baad-e-bahari raah alag apni

Tujhe athkeliyaan soojhi hain, hum be'zaar baithay hai