In response to "What created the universe? Who is our creator, Sir?"

Here you go. No one is asking to disbelieve, it is just that I believe in the 'god of singularity' that gave birth to gravity. This is the reason we march for science because the world led by theologians are deniers of our true origins from the womb of nothingness. Sad to see 400 years after Galileo Galilei relativity, we are still lost in the myths of medieval dogma.

Without gravity, there would be no universe. Gravity is the ultimate creator of our universe. The sooner you realise it the better it is for you. Every child should read Galileo Galilei, Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein as a must-part-of-the-syllabus. Until then we will continue to see vandalism of dogma and hate that blinkers us as sentient humans. Stop fighting on whose God is more powerful; it is the Gravity, the unseen all-wise, the all merciful, the omnipotent that keeps us going.

Why gravitons cannot be the god particle, and why gravity with all its opaqueness might, limitless expanse and unlimited power and omnipotence cannot be the god? Are these not God's attributes we parrot every day. The problem is we want the creator to be in our shape and form regrettably!

Please read 'The Grand Design' where Hawking claimed that 'God is not necessary to explain the origin of the universe given the existence of physical laws such as gravity.' In another book Curiosity, he argued 'that God could not have created the universe because there was no time in which God could have done so.'

[D]o we need a God to set it all up so a Big Bang can bang? …

Our everyday experience makes us convinced that everything that happens must be caused by something that occurred earlier in time. So it’s natural for us to assume that something—perhaps God—must have caused the universe to come into existence. But when we’re talking about the universe as a whole, that isn’t necessarily so.…

The role played by time at the beginning of the universe is, I believe, the final key to removing the need for a Grand Designer, and revealing how the universe created itself. …

Time itself must come to a stop [at the singularity]. You can’t get to a time before the big bang, because there was no time before the big bang. We have finally found something that does not have a cause because there was no time for a cause to exist in. For me this means there is no possibility of a creator because there is no time for a creator to have existed. Since time itself began at the moment of the Big Bang, it was an event that could not have been caused or created by anyone or anything. …

So when people ask me if a god created the universe, I tell them the question itself makes no sense. Time didn’t exist before the Big Bang, so there is no time for God to make the universe in. It’s like asking for directions to the edge of the Earth. The Earth is a sphere. It does not have an edge, so looking for it is a futile exercise.”

- Stephen Hawking

Let me explain you, in a nutshell, the small version of the theory. There is a reason why 'Grand Unified Theory' is so far elusive; because to detect a “graviton” – the hypothetical particle making up part of a gravitational field – would require a particle collider the size of the Milky Way or a detector with a mass of the planet Jupiter. LHC is just too small.

We have to give credit to Galileo Galilei, Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein who helped us in advancing our understanding of the concept of the gravity.

Newton published Principia, in 1687 wherein he described that the force that pulls objects towards the ground is the very same force that underlies the motion of the planets and stars. Nearly 200 years later the world was lost still to understand gravity’s mechanism. It was Albert Einstein who changed our world. That is the success of his general relativity.

Newton’s laws of gravity were predictive in nature, the same is true for Einstein, his prediction has all stood the test of time. The 1926 thirteenth edition of the Encyclopedia Britannica included an article by Einstein titled "space-time".

Background: Before Newton published his Principia, Galileo Galilei wrote about the relative motion of objects familiar in his time: ships, 300 years after Galileo, Einstein highlighted the consequences of relativity in the context of the speed of light, special relativity so far had not much to do with gravity, yet it was an essential stepping stone for Einstein to define gravity.

Einstein suggested that gravity is the warping of space and time. Gravity is the curvature of the universe, caused by massive bodies, which determines the path that objects travel. That curvature is dynamical, moving as those objects move.

Wherever matter exists, it bends the geometry of spacetime. This results in a curved shape of space-time which can be understood as gravity. Space-time is a mathematical model that joins space and time into a single idea called a continuum. Combining these two ideas helped cosmology to understand how the universe works on the big level (e.g. galaxies) and small level (e.g.atoms)

Einstein's teacher, Hermann Minkowski, who suggested space-time, in a 1908 essay. His concept of Minkowski space is the earliest treatment of space-time. Minkowski spacetime is only accurate at describing constant velocity.

Einstein, though, who discovered the curvature of space-time (gravity) in general relativity. In general relativity, Einstein generalised Minkowski space-time to include the effects of acceleration. The predictions of Einstein’s theories have been validated time and time again. And now, 100 years after the formulation of his theory of gravity, another one of its predictions—gravitational waves—has been directly measured, despite Einstein’s belief that we’d never be able to do this.

Sabine Hossenfelder writes on the centenary of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, his masterwork describing gravity as the curvature of space and time. Clearly, there is something about the combination of quantum theory and gravity that remains unknown, and our understanding of space, time, and matter hinges on unravelling this connection.

Einstein’s theory not only describes our universe, from the Big Bang to black holes; it has also taught physicists the relevance of geometry and symmetry – lessons that spread from particle physics to crystallography. But, despite the similarities that Einstein’s theory has with other theories in physics, it stands apart by its refusal to fit together with quantum mechanics, the theory that explains the dominant behaviour of matter at the atomic and subatomic scale.

According to Einstein’s theory, gravity, unlike all other physical forces are known to man, is not quantized. It is not subject to Heisenberg’s famed uncertainty principle.

Finding a description of gravity that is compatible with our understanding of quantum physics would revolutionise cosmology, yield new insights into the first moments of our universe, and provide a deeper understanding of the theories on which all of the modern physics is based.

But, despite the enormous potential impact of such a breakthrough and the efforts of generations of physicists to achieve it, we still do not know which theory is the right one. 'Detecting a “graviton” – the hypothetical particle making up part of a gravitational field – would require a particle collider the size of the Milky Way or a detector with a mass of the planet Jupiter.

John Wheeler wrote:

'Spacetime grips mass, telling it how to move... Mass grips spacetime, telling it how to curve'

https://iqballatif.newsvine.com/_news/2017/03/10/37075692-why-grand-unified-theory-is-so-elusive