Growth and prosperity are driven by the 3Ts of economic development

In response to "The top 10 global social issues right now include lack of education, lack of security and well-being, unemployment, food and water security, lack of political freedom and few more. Reason and science may be able to help on micro levels but on the macro level..."

In my humble opinion it's exactly the opposite. It is the lack of reason and lack of science and lack of tolerance that leads to lack of education, lack of security, lack of food and water and lack of freedom.

Growth and prosperity turn on a new model we term the 3Ts of economic development — talent, technology, and tolerance. It rates and ranks 139 nations worldwide on each of these dimensions and on our overall measure of creativity and prosperity, the Global Creativity Index.

http://martinprosperity.org/…/the-global-creativity-index-…/

1. Talent: Talent is a driving force in economic growth. The Global Talent Index combines our measure of the creative class with a measure of educational attainment based on enrollment in post-secondary, or tertiary education.

2. Technology: Technology is a fundamental driver of innovation and the growth of the knowledge economy.

3. Tolerance: Tolerance is the third T. Tolerance acts on economic development by helping to establish the broad context for both technological innovation and talent attraction. Places that are open to different kinds of people gain an edge in both attracting talent from across the spectrum and mobilising new ideas. Tolerance thus forms an additional source of economic advantage that works alongside technology and talent. The Global Tolerance Index is based on two measures: openness to ethnic and religious minorities and openness to gay and lesbian people.

Show me a country where reason is replaced by dogmatic predestination and tolerance by bigotry and narrow-mindedness and I will show you a country ready to collapse and right at the bottom rung of Human development Index. Enlightenment altered the course of scientific research and expanded the influences between philosophy and actual implementation of the industrial revolution. The importance of man is the key factor, and labour social protection was the trigger. The deference of labour and timely opportune payments, the abolition of slave-like conditions, working hours, the furtherance of conditions all required enlightened reasonable progressive attitude.

Contemporary economic growth in the early nineteenth century in the west owes its momentum of the economic growth to the rationality and emergence of a mutually tolerant society. The influences of the eighteenth-century Enlightenment on science, technology and human capital helped to unleash of exponential growth.

A closed mind would be least worried about primary enrollments or infant mortality or inequality of man, or the identical rights of gender; an enlightened mind is uncluttered and worries about the betterment of the most productive and important tool and the element of productivity that is the man himself. A free mind is an innovative mind; there is a direct relationship - when enlightenment ushers in, the Human Development Index rockets up. The bottom countries on HDI are all intolerant and dogmatic plus consumed with distrust countries. The sad thing is that even civilised nations and people now are learning the toxic trait.