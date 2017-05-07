Wars and bloodshed are alien to intrinsic human nature

What if Caesar had not crossed the Rubicon? What if the Romans had won the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest? What if Byzantine forces had not lost in Battle of Yarmouk or Sassanids would not lose Qadissiyah? What if Napoleon was not suffering seriously bleeding from haemorrhoids on that eventful day in Waterloo?What if the South had won the US Civil War?What if Hitler had not invaded USSR? What if Hitler or Stalin or Hiro Hito had nukes before Manhattan succeeded? What if Germany had invaded Britain by sea?

Ottomans were demigods of the Balkans for centuries but the impact they left is today's bustling secular town of Sarajevo. Granada was under Ummayyad caliphs for a similar time, Andalus is still a vibrant place to visit. Moguls made no university and no canals but within 100 years of their collapse, we have the largest educational system established and water canals feeding thousands of miles. Human endurance has no limits so has their capacity to outbid evil any day.

Our human historical course would then be a new reality. The history we live and see is not ifs ands and buts, it is events dictated by the triumphant and written by the victor. The point is all winning tyrannies fail and finally implode. USSR imploded overnight so would have Hitler's evil Nazism even if it had won the war. So would present demagogues. Mongols won everything but failed to leave an impact of their culture on the world and withdrew within Mongolia.

Wars, battles, bloodshed are alien to humans' intrinsic nature. They finally live together. War and aggression is catalytic reaction. It is rooted in the super nova nature of man driving mostly from our evolved modest beginnings as apes. Peace and cohabitation is our habitable zone, although it is not a very happening place, like our planet earth which is situated in the forlorn corner of our Milky Way. A little out and we would have been scorched and uninhabitable. Earth is the lucky one out of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Saturn. Some of them are larger and have more action in our own solar system.

For peace to progress and for humankind to prosper, we need 'our calm to multiply.' 7.3 billion people slept peacefully last night but regrettably, this is not even a news item. We still concentrate on the evil of the 10m crooks who are bent on destroying the peace of the majority and we broad paint everyone as the perpetrator. That is our shallowness. The womb of 'Humankind's' progress and creativity is not war, but peace and coexistence and love.