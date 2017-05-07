Specks of information on WiFi are bigger than any commodity in the world

Knowledge and learning, and specks of information on WiFi are bigger than any other commodity in the world.

Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft are amongst some of the most open-minded enlightened operations in the world. They are the best response to toxicity promoted by those living on senseless xenophobia and irrelevant nationalism that is destined to implode.

Hate never works and love always survives in the long run. We are here not by accident but because we overcame extreme wars in the previous century masterminded by the very same brand of extreme nationalists that we see now, howling their venom with some thin mask of coarse civility.

You know why these firms are so admired? They bring people together; they bring knowledge together and they have made the borders and walls 'you love' so much meaningless, and they have made easy access to all the aspects and frontiers of knowledge. They help bring the myopic walls of hate down and destroy them.

Open source of knowledge is helping everyone. All of these companies are poised towards service and eradication of misery embedded in most unfortunate underprivileged areas of our Mother Earth. When a man becomes armed with knowledge he graduates to the status that was denied to him in some cases scripturally. Knowledge removes all stigmas and discrimination. The old world proponents can see the walls of separation crashing down and of course, this last rush of discriminatory messages are their last sigh. In a connected world, walls have no place.

This is what the prejudiced and hate mongers term as the 'globalists' and 'globalisation'. Yet these firms continue to spread knowledge and they are reaching out collectively to remove diseases and scarcities that were incapacitating and debilitating man although they were curable.

And the best part is, none of them talk about boundaries; rather they have helped make our world consciously better and one; they do not promote a blinkered toxic closed version of our planet's prospective potentials. They bring the best out of everyone to reach out and help. They are adding on to the wealth of learning every hour by putting the entire knowledge spectrum of the world on the fingertips for anyone interested in learning and every second they are putting people together to learn from each others' rich experiences.

This is exactly the kind of melting pot that 'prejudiced minds' worry about - hate is dying all across the continents and hope is on the march. If this message hurts you - recheck your human care bearings. You will lose out this round of world coming together, this narrow-minded mercantilist mindset is dead once we entered in the age of connectivity. This is our global village.