Why peace is difficult with Iran and Afghanistan

Someone asked me "Why Pakistan cannot have peace with Iran and Afghanistan?? They both are Muslim nations!!" My reply will make many an enemy but this is the truth - no Shiite will admit nor any Afghani - but we are orphan children of an ideology and the partition [of India and Pakistan].

My response also covers Iranian Defense Minister, Hossein Dehghan's, mind-boggling statement which is highlighted all over the world today that "if Saudis do something idiotic we will obliterate the entire region, except Mecca Madina". The world of Islam needs unity and not stirring up of trouble like Dehghan's statement. How peaceful is this? Can any liberal explain?

We can be very good friends with Iran and Afghanistan tomorrow if you consider that:

1. No one can dare attack Iran across the Gulf. Iran has defended itself well against Saddam. No one is planning to attack Iran. The truth is, it is the over-eagerness of Iran to export its Shiite revolution to Sunni lands and free the minority Shiites from oppression. Exactly like they did in Syria - obliterated the entire Sunni population without any problem. They are hardcore about it.

Iran wants the control of Hijaz and export of their 1978 revolution. They see Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, the predominantly Sunni states, as the biggest hiccup in that.

Yes - they are very upset with the new alliance; it has given Saudis the strategic ability to defend their kingdom and rule. No one has ever conquered Najd; the two theocracies. Iran and Saudi; are in a head to head confrontation over control of Hijaz. The new Islamic alliance is nothing but to resist and stop the Iran encirclement of KSA. From North are the Allawites, Hezbollah, Pasdaraan and south Iraq, from the South are the Houthis, armed fully by the Iranians.

The truth is very bitter. And let's not camouflage it with sweeteners like 'Islamic brotherhood'. The French intelligence have pinned the latest chemical attack on Allawites, and the conscience of Muslims sleeps. These are all very harsh facts. And many keep innocently comparing Houthi invasion by the Saudis to the evil cleansing and removal of the entire 10 million Syrian Sunnis as refugees by the Iranian strategists.

Yes, it is true the 40-nation alliance is constructed to avoid this war of the desert and elimination threat. And yes, Iran doesn't want Saudis to be helped, and yes, Erdogan, Sisi and the Alliance are number one targets. And yes, the alliance have delayed the fall of the house of Saud. And yes, Iran will be resisted and the lines have been drawn clearly.

And Iran could get KSA in no time; they have the local muscle and man power. Saudis realising it have most intelligently gathered nearly 40 Sunni states to resist the Iranian design. They now have massive aerial superiority and nuclear umbrella from sisterly nation Israel.

True, Saudis are supported by USA and Israel's nuclear umbrella. And everyone Iran's expertise in depopulating majority Syrian Sunnis in five years. Their agenda is clear. They want to make the best strategic move into the desert's local uprising and expedite the fall of the 'house of Saud.' They then become the king makers. No one is inciting this war more than revolution makers in Tehran. And no one can fight them except the new alliance. I can see the seething anger of Abidis like me as 'they know what the game is'; no one is stirring trouble - it is 'Muntazir" being expedited.

Please, if you want Iran to be happy, 'give Hijaz to the Iranians' and let the 'Saudis live as dogs in Nejd in Rabul Khali' and let the Iranian regime run 'Mecca and Medina' like Najaf and Qom and every thing will be alright with Iran and us. Stop acting liberal! This is the great game of Islam and everyone knows the design. They will therefore stop this from happening and Trump's first visit to KSA is a clear signal to the Ayatollahs in Tehran - keep your hands off. And I am not a conspiracy theorist.

Imagine, this is the same Trump who was so anti-Saudi Arabia that he said they “blew up the World Trade Center” and alleged that they keep “women as slaves and kill gays.” He had also insisted that the oil-rich Arab kingdom provide the United States with free oil for a decade. But when Trump became the President, seeing Iranian actions, changed a 180-degrees and wanted to take his first overseas trip later this month where Saudi Arabia was to be his first stop. He is there today. Iranian theocracy never fails to surprise me in their ability to manufacture enemies. And look at the self-inflicting damaging statement of today - 'we will obliterate KSA except Mecca and Madina' - who will appreciate it? Is this sanity?

But the consequent disaster of Iranian strategy that will ensue in the Sunni world from Maghreb to Dar ul Salam will be most chaotic and disrupting. PM Maliki's intolerance of Sunni minority in Baghdad had driven the entire Sunni North in the hands of Daesh. This desire of Iran to export revolutionary zeal across will be a horrendous strategy and will help erupt mini sectarian wars all across the globe. The sectarian bloodshed in the world of Islam will be inconceivable.

Iraq Syria sectarian killing and internecine war will just be a footnote of what will result in such a fall. This will be a war all over between people. A fall of Hijaz will not be fall of Mosul or Baghdad or Damascus.

Please think a little deeply. Can't Iran maintain a status quo and stop this desire to expedite the 'arrival of Imam muntizar?' This is the main issue - it is a very serious issue - Saudis will fall tomorrow but such a fall and control of Iran of Hijaz will lead to a catastrophe in the world of Islam. They will behead each other. Think! And yes, the 40-nation alliance is to stop Iran and it has made difference. And think why Trump, who is supposed to eradicate 'Muslims' is so tight with Sisi, Salman and Erdogan? Why no one visits Tehran? It has to do with pragmatism of these tyrants and not the zeal to export revolution.

2. We can have peace with Afghanistan tomorrow but they want the Durand Line to be obliterated. They think Pakistan does not have the successor state rights of the borders after 1947 partition. And our southerly neighbour, much as it protects the legality of all the other Lines, does agree with Afghanistan to move the border to Attock and Sibi, literally everything that was not part of the subcontinent before 1892.

You all want peace, but this is what Afghanistan wants. Please kindly shift the line from Torkham to Attock, and here is the region that Afghan has a claim on. None of the Afghan rulers, even Taliban, have accepted the Durand Line. Yes - regrettably from day one Afghanistan refused to endorse Pakistan UN membership and demanded the border to be shifted to Kabul. The butcher of Kabul was guest of every Pakistani government since the 1970's as counterweight to King Zahir Shah demands of summer capital, Attock. That is a fact. No peace was possible.

Please for the sake of peace that you all desire so much, move this Durand Line inward and you will see rivers of love flowing. Read your subject before you try to pass judgements. Dismember the country and we all have perpetual peace. Muslim nations for the last 1400 years have fought with each other. Stop this foolish nonsensical Facebook statuses. Read your history before you make nonsensical one-liners. Have some fidelity towards something. I am shocked with the banality of arguments here.

Fairness of statuses should be beyond your birth belief. And I can understand this will hurt a lot of those who think Iran does no wrong.