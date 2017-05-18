Islamic world's indifference leading to morally bankrupt vision of politicians like Trump

(This post written by a dear friend, Jayant Mukherjee, who made a humbling mention of me, earlier this year is being reproduced for posterity):

"It is unfortunately a common notion, among a majority of the so called progressive and erudite Hindus of India, that the general Muslims of the subcontinent, irrespective of their minority or majority status in all the concerned countries, are never ever vocal on the issues, regarding the mayhems, that has been caused globally in the recent times, by some of the terrorist outfits, in the name of Islam.

Well to be fair and just, to this somewhat illusive but again a realistic notion, I would prefer to say, that unfortunately, majority of the people from all sections of the society , ( which includes those even from the Hindus, the Buddhists, the Christians, the Jews and all other religious sects) in the truest sense, invariably defer or even reject to accept the ground realities regarding their very own respective religious outfits, and only aims at propagating a projected view that goes well in their own subdued mindsets.

As of the allegation that goes in the name of Muslims, there are two sides to the story that I have come to conclusion, after my keen observations and interactions with a few many from the concerned sphere. Yes there are few of those, who are morons, who are more dead than living and who are happy to see the world being tormented in the name of religion. But then again, there are some others too, who are somewhat like myself; soft , tender, afraid to raise their voices cz they do not have the resources to back up themselves against an organised machinery, and hence even though they morally eqivoice an outburst , then cannot be seen or heard , out there in the open, as their hands are virtually tied out.

But I have seen an extreme exceptional class too; elite and classy; possessing true power, either of the pen or of the passion and intelligence, along with a financial backup , who are wise enough to burst out in the midst of the chaos amidst all odds. They indulge their presence skilfully like a graceful dancer, and go on changing their stance from raw outbursts to a rationalistic approach, to project their firm stance of accepting the mistakes of the past, and thereof showing their rightful presence, against the religious bigotries, as per the need of the hour is.

Today, amidst a voracious turmoil situation, in the land of the true spirit of democracy, where petty nationalism is being evoked to suppress the voice of diversity, there has been one man from the subcontinent, settling in an alien land, but making it his own home ground, who dares to rationally approach both the issues with deligence and refinement.

I am sure those who will read this OP which I am going to share from Sir Iqbal Latif , will truly agree with me, provided they are not even so biased to accept the truth, with dignity and grace.

The amazingly insightful OP one of the best which I have read recently proceeds as follows":

@ Comment addressed to Iqbal: "Sir - it surprises me that how can a man like you whose whole career globally known as someone who has been high lighting the ferociousness and division sponsored by political Islam today standing against Trump who will possibly eradicate the threat. Since last 35 years you have promoted a sensible course. You should be a part of the Trump team!!

Iqbal Latif: "This is my lamentation with mainstream Muslims for some decades. 'The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interred with their bones.'

Muslim radicalisation is never condemned by the mainstream Muslims and their quiet is the reason Mr. Trump and the likes of him got the traction today that we see and abhor. But do we have the courage to face the mirror and accept the harsh realities?? We are hypocrites and our existence is defined by double speak.

We love our alternative versions of history. Today so sad is the day when 'refugees are being detained on the US airports as I write this, we would not face this wrath if we would be little more pragmatic and fair to others too. And what we demand for ourselves given others the same respect and rights of coexistence. Look how finely we decimate and crush our minorities in our own lands. We don't give them any right but demand every right from where we live. We like Shariah for our homeland yet secularism in India.

So does Mr. Trump - We face marginalisation because we 'incorporate amongst us deeply victim mindset. No one is against is we are our biggest enemies.

1948- 1967 - 1973 - Wars - were they necessary? Could we not accept the reality and accept the mandate and avoided our habitual habits of losing wars since horse and sword loss the killing superiority?

Why we waged collective wars now to agree on what was offered by Ehud Barak in 1990?

1978/79 - When US embassy was attacked and staff was taken for months as hostages by the uncontrolled goons and children of the Islamic revolution, the whole mainstream Islamic world did not condemn the deflowering of the centuries defined and respected diplomatic norms.

Why like today we were not irked 'when Americans were herded blindfolded? They are not doing anything like that to our diplomats today. We were criminals.

1979 - When Mecca holiest house was taken over by the likes of today's Daesh hardline followers - Imam Khomeini and the entire Islamic world instead of condemning the mobsters announced that it was ' US conspiracy ' leading to fanning of hate across the entire continents. The burning of the American Embassy in Islamabad and loss of innocent lives.

Why we always blamed others for our ills?

1978-79 - When Saddam attacked Iran on a completely false pretext - the Islamic world saw for nearly 10 years 1 m casualties for absolutely no rhyme and reason but did not react rather he extracted nearly 100 billion by bullying GCC. And to settle the debt invaded Kuwait and there too ' the duplicity of Ummah was mind boggling.'

Why we maintained silence and never thought and stood for human rights for our own brethren? Why we were not having million man marches in our capitals to condemn these atrocities ?

1983 - When Assad along with his brother Riffat destroyed Sunni Homs the entire Islamic world maintained silence of the lamb.

Why we maintained silence ?

1984/88 - When Saddam destroyed in the name of Anfal the Kurds with chemical weapons the entire Islamic world did not bother. In 1991 he turned the rage against the Marshland Shittes destroying them - the Islamic mainstream were quiet.

Why these internecine wars of Islam were not considered as biggest existential threat by our thinkers? Rather they kept on condemning the west.

1988 - When Gaddafi organised Lockerbie bombing and later accepted responsibility paid 20 billion to victims - why we could not utter a word. We stil until today maintains a cricket stadium in the name of a man who was tyrannical dictator.

Imagine someone in the west doing this to our plane?

1991-94 When Bosnia was burning, no one stood up. Rather Saddam Assad Gaddafi were all in bed with Belgrade and Melosivich.

Why we didn't stand and supported moral position of Bosnia instead of silence? Whereas Soros a philanthropist Jew and New York Jews ensured water for encircled Sarajevo Bosnia.

1995-96 When a global fatwa to initiate universal jihad against the Americans and Jews was issued - unlike today where everyone is concerned about their safety . No one condemned it. They keep mum !!

Why we didn't write to dissociate ourselves from such an evil instrument? Though we all stood up to condemn Bush crusades slip.

1995 - When warring factions in Talebenic Afghanistan destroyed and decimated each other and changed Kabul into a war ravaged site. Everyone was mum!

Why we didn't consider Taliban as a cancer devouring all of us from within?

2001 -From that declaration of war on the west by Alqaeda until WTC taking out, the world faced terrorist attacked relentlessly. Without any universal concern like be shown today.

Why we were so indignantly indifferent to 911 tragedy?

2005 - When Mumbai happened and Qasab group turned the city into a warfield instead of condemnation we were all quiet and just watched.

Imagine if an Indian radical would do such a thing in Karachi or Lahore ?

2010- Internecine wars of Islam under tutelage of political Islam has consumed the entire geographical expanse of Islam. Unless West or the Russians try to stop the carnage no one really cares, our response is toothless at best with no bite.

Until moderate Muslim will not come out of closet and accept responsibility of actions and stop this ownership of political Islam and condemn the perpetrators in no certain terms we will see rising of the right in the west like Trump , like Le Pen - because the west is fed up with our neutrality and lamb like silence.

If we would have spoken and condemned these vile actions and remained tuned and aligned to the democratic and secular aspirations of the world - we would see that we could still had those bridges.

We are upset now because 'some people have decided to treat us exactly the way we treated their tragedies with unveiled indifference, and extreme attachment to our dogma. It is our collective indifference that has led to the rise of the right in the west.

For each of this incidence cited above I condemned it, my blog is full of those condemnations, because for me then the rising tentacles of intolerance in the name of political Islam for me was mankind's tryst with medievalism.

Today as the new right in the west has taken over to punish wholesale the indifference of Muslims in similar currency - I as expected stand with reason, toleration and fairness that this fury of the right is broad brush painting of an entire community and has fascist bent. If what extremists in the Islam committed evil, fairness and our moral compass should not allow the policy for ' fire with fire ' and 'eye for an eye.' We all will turn blind!

A fair man looks at all the evil fairly. For me evil purported by Iranian regime is as dirty and evil purported by Takfir KSA so is this new rising tide of evil against the common Muslims. I stood in my life against unfairness and this coming from icons of constitutionalist is just not acceptable.

Therefore notwithstanding all the above callous mistakes and blunders, I will fight this rising reactive cancer for the side of common Muslims. Like them 'I will not maintain silence of the lamb.' You cannot castigate the whole new generation for the crimes of few. You don't sow generational hate.

This what I call the 'moral bankruptcy of Trump vision.' Moral High ground is: be nice to people and treat them humanly and constitutionally.

