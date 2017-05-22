Like it or not, India-Pakistan fortunes are tied together by destiny

In response to an Indian friend's question: "Why are you not responding to disastrous CPEC investments of China in Pakistan. Please, sir, save your country from bankruptcy."

Our fortunes are tied together by destiny. Ugly or breathtaking, we have to meet and sit down together to create an alliance of togetherness, not boycott and divide. This name-calling and lack of understanding is uncalled for.

On CPEC, 'Don't cry for me Argentina' - You tried your best to charm him; he didn't elope, he went after the 'lady' next door. Don't worry - let him make illicit love to her. There could not have been a bigger charm than this picture here. You went all the way- from Hindu-Chini-bhai-bhai (Hindu and Chinese are brothers) in the 1960's to this Dhaba sitting. This last time was the 'mother of all charms' as we anally refused to receive him because of the ongoing dharna then.

The problem is geography - we are the north - we are the heart of the region and we are the shortest route that the Russians and Chinese west and CIS want to the warm water port, not Chahabahar. And we are ready to overlook everything even Islamic solidarity with Kashger for that. Very smart.

Chinese want India to be a part as they are exactly looking for markets. And they see the huge potential in the region.

WE all try our best and HAVE that super CHARM offensive - IT FAILS OR IT SUCCEEDS BUT RICH NATIONS WORK ON THEIR NATIONAL INTERESTS. Your PM as portrayed here tried his level best to isolate the 'evil Pakis' (us) and the strategy has failed miserably. Hafiz Saeed has been declared as a threat to society, it has worked to clear the confusion with people. PAF has made 17800 sorties to bomb their own people. 75,000 soldiers are fighting a battle since 2003 in the historically unimaginable free north, like your lands where Maoists are fighting. No one buys the story that is woven by your (Indian) media that has always portrayed the north as fragmenting Somalia and the land of 200 m terrorists.

What do you expect from us? To drown in the sea? You corner us, you ostracise us and call us a rogue kangaroo justice nation. I don't see a single word of nicety coming out; we on our side, our own liberals make sure to self-condemn to the hilt and at the top of their voice. That I see as a healthy sign. We are at the heart of every nation-building project despite monumental efforts to make us a North Korea, if not worse. The success of 200 m here will be a great story and we need to do that with peace and love.

Should this 200 m 'retards' die because there have been 500 killings in the last ten years as a result of terrorist attacks in India originating from Pakistan? We have 100,000 in our own backyard. Terrorism is a global ill, but the only place where war is threatened for every attack is our region. One big attack can lead to a huge war that may end us.

Our artists are boycotted, our players are boycotted and we as a nation are called evil serpents a million times everyday, and then you worry about CPEC, the one little chance we have because of our confluence and our desire to sit in Chinese lap to counter your danger of elimination. There is lot of hype being created, no one dares move a soldier across the line of control, period; there is no surgical strike. Gross misunderstandings are made.

Luckily the West and the US realise the severity and seriousness of the terrain and the war that is led in Waziristan. In a recent conversation Lieutenant General Patrick Nicholas Sanders CBE, DSO, Commander of the British Field Army at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, said that "Pakistan Army has achieved in North Waziristan and FATA what the British Army could not in 150 years during the Raj." I know it is indigestible for venom that is preached every day - there is no one listening to 'the evil' story about Pakis. They also know the truth on the LOC as UN observer mission is allowed on the Pakistani side. The current US Defence Secretary was a colonel in 2003 fighting in Kandahar and coordinating with the Army here. He knows who the real terrorists are and they want Islamic countries to fight them now - that is a quartet of countries. Daesh / Taliban need full eradication like North Waziristan.

Xi's dhaba meeting did not stop Xi from bringing the world of 50 nations in Peking yesterday. Chinese practically overruled Indian objections.

And now Saudis brought in 50 Muslim nations' heads of states as an act of solidarity to meet President Trump with PM Nawaz as Pakistani representative, so who is in isolation here Sir?

And evil rogue cowards (Pakistanis) are on the top of the entire armies of KSA-led alliance under a Pakistani general - an alliance that at its core believes that 'an attack on one is an attack on all.' And they have 970 combat planes; it is becoming an Islamic NATO that will stop wars between opposing Islamic blocs. Bigger alliances are being developed.

Something is just not adding up here as far as the boycott is concerned. Sir, your isolationist efforts have backfired. Don't get upset. Go think. The Saudis gave the highest medal to you but the command of the alliance to a Pakistani. No one is ready to listen to the narrative that is being portrayed, of an 'evil rogue fragmenting state' - too much crying wolf, please.

‘WE ARE AT THE CONFLUENCE OF 3.5 BILLION PEOPLE’ (IQBAL LATIF - 2003): My strategy lessons were ''learn the strength of your enemy, not to ridicule them as irrelevant...''

US$27 billion Bunji and Basha dam projects signed today will pay in four-five years with 12,000 mW power, if it happens. The collateral benefits are immense. A synchronised series of dams. No one is ready to finance the ventures as no one can overrule Indian objections but China. That is what they exactly did today. Yes, it is hurtful and it pains but look at it from our point of view. We cannot be shackled by continued diplomatic, commercial and strategic exclusion. The efforts have failed monumentally with these '(of course) self-centered Chinese empire building' but the present government is hellbent on 'punishing Pakis'. That has failed miserably.

Sadly, the whole argument from you all is that we (the Pakistanis) are "the worst people on earth so how dare you try to become better; go down the gutters where you belong and that is where we want you to be." It is not terror to ask for progress and partner with someone you detest from bottom of your heart for reasons unknown to me. No, we are going to progress and you don't need to worry about us. Don't worry about our indebtedness; even if pushed to the wall, our survival is at stake if we don't increase the size of the cake. No one finances us other than China because our dams are in a territory that India refuses NOC for and tells World Bank "no funding" as this is a disputed territory despite the Indus Taas agreement that allows those dams on the Indus.

I have been the proponent of this Takshila as the heart of South Asia. I assure you that there are 169 nations who will mortgage their future for a 10 billion. For OBOR trillion nearly 70 descended upon China, Trump travelled to KSA for $100 billion arms deal.

Capital formation is a big challenge for a nation ostracised as 'the evil' - we were, as west Pakistan, only a $497 m economy in 1947, 1/26th of the Indian union economy - the entire economic structure of the union was beyond Atari on the other side.

Something happened after 1947 - we are now a $300 billion economy and equivalent to Uttar Pradesh in area and populace, their GDP is 280 billion. Whereas UP's GDP in 1947 was 5 times the backward region's freed as Pakistan. Something did not click in UP – it failed to rise like Maharashtra and Gujarat but we are still far better starting from zilch - why??

By the way, no one can strip the highways and dams after the impending bankruptcy anyway. Brazil and Argentina have declared bankruptcy 4 times, so has Mr Trump. Your favourite candidate pre-Nov is now the one who is going to meet Nawaz Sharif in Jeddah day after, soon after the OBOR summit. They are playing with the atheists as well as the faithful. So who has the better pragmatic policy here? Why can't you try to understand the elephant in the room?

'Don't cry for me Argentina!' Like it or not, this region is going places. This jealousy, enviousness and constant barrage of most humiliating adjectives used against Pakis only shows 'how little you know about your neighbours,' and this lack of global understanding is narrow and mind boggling. I assure you that you need to know a little more, we are mostly very friendly. Show me a single good editorial about any redeeming quality we as 200 m have. The one I know is that our economy is 100 times bigger than 200 m Indian Muslim share of Indian economy. We are represented by 375 members in our legislators, not 21. And relatively we have 24 million in wretched poverty unlike your 300 m. We could be in percentage terms worst, our western region was the backwaters of the Indian union.

Look at the '500 m' promised by the threesome - Ghani, Hasan and PM - it is stalemated because no one can raise the finance for Chahabahar. It is not bankable; OBOR/CPEC, much as it sounds hegemonic /imperial, is about markets and us bankable by $3 trillion Chinese reserves.

And we all know that Sir Modi took Xi to Gandhi Village sitting in the Dhaba to charm him and reignite the saga of love. It just doesn't work that way. China wants our region's market shares and they want railway, road and telecommunication links and they have the deep pockets to pay for infrastructure and they are in a long run.

'A yellow race will not occupy a fragmented nation like Pakistan.'

Your PM has tried his best to exclude Pakistan from everything civilized. And NOTHING has HAPPENED, India must BE THE at the HEART OF THE REGION. TAKSHILA IS THE Heart, it IS CHAKWAL. ALL ROADS WILL lead TO WARM WATERS that WILL PASS FROM HERE, NOT CALCUTTA OR AGRA, but these roads connections should continue to Calcutta, Chennai and Mumbai.

Join the Chinese and the rest of us, the peripheral, and be assured that we love you and please try to know us well. $1 trillion is a lot of money not to be a part of it if it is risked will be foolhardy.

Sir - The narrative that root of evil lies with us is erroneous and wrong- if not anything else be polite we are not that bad.