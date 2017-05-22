Hubble helped refute the Original Sin!

In response to: "Ike, what has Stardust got to do with Adam and the rib?"

''Stardust is Unisex, Adam and the Prophets made the distinction.''

Since the time NASA have installed a new, better camera, called the Advanced Camera for Surveys to one-up the Hubble Deep Field, they picked a different blank patch of sky, went even deeper, and created the Hubble Ultra Deep Field. Hubble has helped refute the original Sin! Original sin is, according to a theological doctrine, humanity's state of sin resulting from the Fall of Man. But with Hubble, out goes the creationists' 6,000-year-old universe, in comes the logic and reason of mind based on facts.

In Genesis, the first book of the Jewish and Christian Bibles, God creates Adam and Eve, the first man and woman, in His own image. God places them in the Garden of Eden and forbids them to eat fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil (often symbolized in European art and literature as an apple tree). The serpent persuades Eve to eat fruit from the forbidden tree. Eve shares the fruit with Adam and they immediately become ashamed of their nakedness.

In Genesis chapter 2, Adam and Eve live at first with God in a paradise, but the serpent tempts them into eating the fruit from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, which God forbade. After doing so they become ashamed of their nakedness and God consequently expelled them from paradise. The Fall is not mentioned by name in the Bible, but the story of disobedience and expulsion is recounted in both Testaments in different ways. The Fall can refer to the wider theological inferences for all humankind as a consequence of Eve and Adam's original sin.

Hubble Ultra Deep Field is a photo that will help change your perception of this myth of life developed by the 2nd-century Bishop of Lyon Irenaeus in his controversy with the dualist Gnostics. There are approximately 10,000 separate galaxies in this tiny little piece of sky. The distances in cosmology measure the red-shift of each galaxy and program it in. Each dot of light in this image is a galaxy, comparable to our own Milky Way, with nearly a trillion stars, only one of which is our own Sun.

Here we are on our 'Earth,' our home, and the only known place to us so far that harbors life in the Universe, sentient, self-aware and capable-of-communicating-with-alien life. We are a minuscule creation of nature if we look at the 'Timeline of the Universe.'

''O traveler, if you are in search of That

Don't look outside, look inside yourself and seek That

There is a candle in the heart of man, waiting to be kindled.''

It all started with 'The Big Bang.' The theory states that at some point billions of years ago all the matter in the Universe occupied a space no larger than the following full stop. Why the subsequent series of events occurred is still not clear, but in an explosive burst, this point, or 'singularity', expanded at an astonishing rate like a fireball at temperatures of billions of degrees, creating space as it rapidly spread. Within the first second gravity and all the other forces were formed. Within minutes the Universe was billions upon billions of miles across and most of the matter that will ever exist was created.

Carl Sagan suggested that to understand the age and evolution of the Universe and where humans fit into it, imagine that the entire history of the Universe is compressed into one year, with the Big Bang occurring on the first second of 1 January, and today being the last second of 31 December. If we imagine the Universe as a single year, each month equals around a billion years, which means the cosmic microwave background radiation remnant formed in January. Our Galaxy formed around 1 May, the solar system around 9 September, and Earth around 14 September. The first signs of life on Earth appeared around 25 September. Dinosaurs appeared on 24 December but by 29 December they became extinct. All recorded human history takes place on 31 December, most of which from the first cave paintings discovered in Europe to the present day occurred in the final minute.

''There is a life-force within your soul, seek that life.

There is a gem in the mountain of your body, seek that mine. ''

On "what about the 'Creator' him/ herself?"

God didn't make man; man made gods. ''We are each free to believe what we want, it is my view that the simplest explanation is: there is no God. No one created the universe, and no one directs our fate. This leads me to a profound realization: There is probably no heaven and no afterlife either. We have this one life to appreciate the grand design of the universe, and for that, I am extremely grateful.”

- Stephen Hawking (Curiosity)