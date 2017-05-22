What makes us human is love and social interaction

An interesting exchange:

My friend, J M raised an important issue. He said: "Today with the development of science we just need a sperm bank and the requisite ovum, and creation can persist, probably so long till the level of intelligence attains such a state which may innovate a new process to carry on creation... Just pondering on a hypothetical scenario, Sir Iqbal Latif"

My response:

What makes us human is our social interaction and love - nuclear family reduces the emotional aspect of mankind. Without emotions, we are machines.

Do you know why we humans are born as hapless depending completely on parents to survive for at least first 10-12 years of our lives?

Anthropology taught me that the first is biological restrictions of the pelvis, as we are bipedal. We have to have an early birth, not what has to be a 13-14 months gestation if our motor skills need to be equal to a calf, our bigger brain size in such a case will not pass through the pelvis. That creates the bottle neck.

But nature also had another social reason - the hapless child born to a mother develops a bonding that is absolutely necessary. Without that bonding, our human society would have no social boundaries. There is a reason 'humans' are not 'prospective mating competitors' of their parents, like other species, who do not go through the period of bonding well extended for a decade. Sperms and ovum in an advanced incubator may result into a human being born, but we are only humans because we love and care. Emotions cannot be inserted through incubators.