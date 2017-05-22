Unity of mankind begins from your home

What will you call them with the kind of heritage they have - Shiite, Sunni, Sikh, Jain Hindu, Gujju, English, Kakazais Pathans - they are my grandkids; they are humans. We need to bring ourselves up as humans and bury the hate, love all and look at all the prophets in the corner looking down on us. Bury this idea that my prophet is better than yours. We are humans and take pride in humankind, this is the reason our house is a great abode of mankind.

Institute love and it becomes easy. It comes through sacrifice of ego and not by injecting worthless dogma as venom in our minds across the board. Bring love by removing this prejudice and the world changes. This is the greatest achievement mankind can have, remove barriers and reach out.

In response to: "how so many different religious thoughts survive in your house Ike?"

None has survived. To live a life and to make a claim are two separate things. 'Unity of mankind', I have realised, does not come through tall claims, it comes through an attitude, an inclusive attitude where you accept that different strains of mankind lead to the same purpose and 'our avatar is not necessarily better than any other's in town.' The moment you start pushing your goals, people become defensive; we push goals of mankind forward.

It is this engrained 'exclusivity of purity of message' in man that taints the message of unity of mankind, this route that 'our message leads you to nirvana' makes it toxic; the moment you demand conversion to a thought, the efforts of converting others to your own belief is the real cause for disunity of mankind.

People fail to understand and continue to harp on the greatness of their own way of belief. Belief is a private matter, if they keep it restricted to the confines of their own heart and mind and stop extending it on others, their lives will become better, their house will glow, their neighbourhoods will change, their cities will emanate love and their country will unite. This is the short simple answer to a complex long winded nonsense of a belief structure based on conversions and application of morality. The moment we shunned it out of our house, we have shanti.

I credit my father in honing my mind and my approach to life. My father, Dr. Mohammad Abdul Latif (Born 1890 Punjab - Hoshiarpur and graduated from King Edward Medical College in 1917) was 64 when I was born, I never saw him as a young man, my memories begin from when he was about 71 years old. The only time I topped my class was in Class 1, I was 6, that is my first memory; after my score card I went to his Clinic, he was extremely happy. I never repeated the feat as I transgressed into novels and other library stuff which he encouraged and egged me on, he and only he is responsible for my diversity of interests. I owe my 'sensibilities' to him and my 'foolishness' to my own adventures.

It is my father who taught me to think like this:

In Saudi Arabia can one ask the question on why do they make Arabic the national language and language of work and a language that they talk to Allah with? Such a person will be beheaded.

Many who pray in Arabic in the subcontinent actually parrot it, they hardly understand and comprehend the meaning, the scriptures have been rammed into them in this imported language of Allah, therefore no deviation from the norm is allowed. That is acceptable by all and sundry.

Yes, it may not be the number one priority, but if Hindi needs to be promoted/developed by BJP on all levels of bureaucracy and works, why not? What is good for right wing Muslims to make the medium to converse with Allah, albeit the national official language in Arabian peninsula, why can't the same privilege hold water for India's right wing party BJP with the same logic and principle?

Enough of Aurungzebi Puritanism. Nations promote their own culture, traditions, history and language. Stop picking on small things like this. Hindustan has every right to do what they want to do to promote Hindi. Love can only be seeded with mutual acceptance and tolerance of the idea that native civilisational realities of this land 'Hind' cannot be buried and diluted under the imported Aurungzebi Arabian mores. Why not Akbari tolerance? Magnanimity of mind is the order of the day.

I am a firm believer in the 'oneness of mankind,' we humans are all one. I think we should take pride as a humans and not as caste or a sub-caste, for me language is just a tool, as to how we translate our thoughts into a mutually understandable lingo; our distinction should be that we are sentient human race. That is how I connect with you at a completely human level as one race. All prejudices and divisions die and I leave them at the entrance when I enter anyone's house.

Our mother language holds prime respect, but to talk and connect to the world we need another universal language, comprehensible in our reasonably new super interconnected world by everyone; it may look like a far cry now, but it shall evolve in less than a hundred years.

These prejudices we face are minor issues, we need to connect as humans, that is my faith. Outside the strictures of man-made belief systems, we need to connect as a sentient human race. Accept the good from everyone without making anyone as our principal arbiter to teach us human love. I should respect your belief, your language, your culture and your tradition; but still we can connect on human level like we are doing right now, had it not been for English, we would be indifferent souls as language obstacle would not have allowed our minds to convene. Yes, I do concede more autonomy, more freedom, and this is harbinger of better and healthier society, but being a part of a global connectivity offers us a chance of also being extraordinary sentient race of humans first.